Finlay Bealham returns for Connacht's must-win clash with Edinburgh

FINLAY BEALHAM HAS returned to the Connacht side for their must-win URC clash with Edinburgh on Friday.

The tighthead prop is one of three changes head coach Stuart Lancaster has made, with the province also needing results elsewhere to go their way if they are to secure a quarter-final place.

Last weekend’s victory over Munster leaves Connacht in ninth place, one point off the play-offs.

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The injured pair of hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin and lock Darragh Murray have been replaced by Eoin de Buitléar and Joe Joyce respectively. Bealham’s inclusion means Sam Illo drops to the bench.

“Our objective is very clear tomorrow – we’ll do all we can to get the win we need, and then see what happens after that. We’ve lost Dylan and Darragh through injury but we’re confident in the depth of the wider squad, which has been building each week along with our performances,” Lancaster said.

“I hear there’s a massive travelling support heading over which I’m sure will give all the lads a big lift too.”

Cian Prendergast, Shamus Hurley-Langton and Sean Jansen keep their places after some impressive form, along with an unchanged back line of Ben Murphy and Josh Ioane as the 9-10 partnership, Bundee Aki and Harry West as centres, and a back three of wingers Shayne Bolton and Shane Jennings, and full-back Sam Gilbert.

Academy hooker Mikey Yarr is named among the replacements and will earn his senior debut if called upon, while David O’Connor is also drafted in.

Connacht (v Edinburgh)

15. Sam Gilbert

14. Shane Jennings

13. Harry West

12. Bundee Aki

11. Shayne Bolton

10. Josh Ioane

9. Ben Murphy

1. Billy Bohan

2. Eoin de Buitléar

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Joe Joyce

5. Josh Murphy

6. Cian Prendergast (captain)

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton

8. Sean Jansen

Subs: