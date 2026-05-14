Will Ferry called up to Ireland squad for Grenada friendly

DUNDEE UNITED DEFENDER Will Ferry has been drafted into the Republic of Ireland squad for Saturday’s friendly international against Grenada in Murcia, Spain.

Ferry, a left-back, has been given permission by his club to link up the Irish squad for their out-of-Fifa-window training camp. Ireland’s options at left-back for the game had been depleted by the withdrawal of Cardiff City’s Joel Bagan.

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Ferry has been called up the Irish squad once before, called up as a replacement for the October World Cup qualifiers away to Portugal and at home to Armenia following the forced withdrawal of Callum O’Dowda. Ferry did not make an appearance, but has continued to perform well at club level in the Scottish Premiership, and scored twice in a 3-0 win over rivals Dundee last month.

An experimental Ireland squad will face Grenada in a first-ever clash between the two nations on Saturday. The game kicks off at 6pm and is live on the RTÉ Player.

Ireland also completed a training game against Real Murcia B on Tuesday, winning 2-0 thanks to goals from Millenic Alli and Adam Idah.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Max O’Leary (West Bromwich Albion), Josh Keeley (Luton Town), Killian Cahill (Leyton Orient)

Defenders: Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Eiran Cashin (Blackburn Rovers – loan), James Abankwah (Watford), Mark McGuinness (Sheffield United), Tayo Adaramola (Sheffield Wednesday – loan), Will Ferry (Dundee United).

Midfielders: Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Conor Coventry (Charlton Athletic), Andrew Moran (Preston North End), Rory Finneran (Newcastle United).

Forwards: Adam Idah (Swansea City), Tom Cannon (Sheffield United), Chiedozie Ogbene (Sheffield United – loan), Millenic Alli (Portsmouth), Jack Moylan (Lincoln City), Aidomo Emakhu (Oxford United).