More Stories
Jack Aungier in action (file photo). Steve Haag Sports/Darren Stewart/INPHO
fresh start

Munster sign Jack Aungier from Connacht on two-year contract

Ireland international cites “brilliant blend of young talent and experienced leaders” at Thomond Park.
4.39pm, 13 May 2026

JACK AUNGIER HAS swapped Connacht for Munster after agreeing a two-year deal at Thomond Park.

The Ireland international made 100 appearances out west after joining from Leinster in 2020.

Aungier cited Munster’s “brilliant blend of young talent and experienced leaders” after this latest move was confirmed.

The 27-year-old made his Ireland debut against Georgia in 2025 and the tighthead prop’s capture has been hailed by Munster’s general manager, Ian Costello. “We’re delighted to welcome Jack to Munster Rugby. He brings a wealth of experience and his quality is reflected in his call-up to the Ireland squad last summer.

“He’s a powerful scrummager, dynamic ball carrier and has a range of skills which we think will add massive value to Munster Rugby.”

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie