Munster sign Jack Aungier from Connacht on two-year contract

JACK AUNGIER HAS swapped Connacht for Munster after agreeing a two-year deal at Thomond Park.

The Ireland international made 100 appearances out west after joining from Leinster in 2020.

Aungier cited Munster’s “brilliant blend of young talent and experienced leaders” after this latest move was confirmed.

The 27-year-old made his Ireland debut against Georgia in 2025 and the tighthead prop’s capture has been hailed by Munster’s general manager, Ian Costello. “We’re delighted to welcome Jack to Munster Rugby. He brings a wealth of experience and his quality is reflected in his call-up to the Ireland squad last summer.

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“He’s a powerful scrummager, dynamic ball carrier and has a range of skills which we think will add massive value to Munster Rugby.”