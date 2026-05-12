Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke dies at 29

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES FORWARD Brandon Clarke, 29, has died, the NBA team said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke,” the Grizzlies said in a statement that did not elaborate on Clarke’s cause of death.

“Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten.”

His management company, Priority Sports, said in a statement they were “beyond devastated” by Clarke’s death.

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“He was the gentlest soul, who was the first to be there for all of his friends and family,” the agency said.

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of Brandon Clarke,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

“As one of the longest-tenured members of the Grizzlies, Brandon was a beloved teammate and leader who played the game with enormous passion and grit.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with Brandon’s family, friends and the Grizzlies organization.”

Clarke was the 21st overall selection in the 2019 NBA draft and earned all-rookie honours in his opening season.

He inked a four-year, $50 million contract extension with the Grizzlies in 2022.

But he had battled injuries in recent seasons. He played just six games in the 2023-24 season and after playing 64 games in 2024-25 Clarke played just two games this season because of calf and knee trouble.

His death comes six weeks after he was arrested in Arkansas on charges that included possession of a controlled substance and fleeing in a vehicle while speeding.

– © AFP 2026