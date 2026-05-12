Alli and Idah on target as Ireland beat Real Murcia 'B' in behind-closed-doors friendly

Real Murcia ‘B’ 0

Republic of Ireland 2

IRELAND WARMED UP for Saturday’s friendly against Grenada in Spain with a 2-0 victory over Real Murcia’s ‘B’ side in a behind-closed-doors fixture at the La Finca Resort Training Centre.

Goals in either half by Millenic Alli and Adam Idah secured victory for Ireland against the second string of Murcia, whose first team currently operates in the third tier of the Spanish football system.

An FAI match report described the fixture as being “designed to test tactical cohesion”, with head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson instructing his players to focus “firmly on defensive shape, sustained possession and intentional patterns of play”.

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Luton Town winger Alli, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Portsmouth, had previously seen a goal ruled out for offside before he made the breakthrough in the 18th minute.

Jason Knight won the ball high up the pitch and initiated a move which saw Andrew Moran link up with Adam Idah before Dubliner Alli beat two defenders and finished into the bottom corner.

Ireland controlled the rest of the game but their second goal did not arrive until the 90th minute. Jayson Molumby won possession in the midfield and drove forward before feeding Idah, who sealed a 2-0 victory with a tidy finish. The Cork man had also previously had a goal ruled out for offside just eight minutes earlier.

Republic of Ireland: Josh Keeley (Killian Cahill 46′); Dara O’Shea, Mark McGuinness, James Abankwah; Tayo Adaramola (Adam Idah 73′), Jason Knight (Jayson Molumby 46′), Rory Finneran (Conor Coventry 46′), Chiedozie Ogbene; Andrew Moran (Jack Moylan 46′), Millenic Alli (Aidomo Emakhu 46′), Adam Idah (Tom Cannon 46′).