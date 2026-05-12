Arsenal boss hails 'amazing' Katie McCabe as her future hangs in balance

ARSENAL MANAGER RENÉE Slegers has hailed Katie McCabe as “amazing” and “very important” while the Irish captain’s club future hangs in the balance.

McCabe was reportedly set to leave Arsenal after 11 years when her contract expires this summer, with The Guardian first flagging in February that she hadn’t been offered a new deal.

But a dramatic U-turn could be on the cards after The Telegraph reported last week that Arsenal are now “likely” to offer the long-serving defender a new contract. The English outlet said on Monday that talks were continuing over a new deal.

And Slegers confirmed as much this afternoon when asked about the futures of McCabe and Caitlin Foord, her partner who is also out of contract this summer.

“There’s conversation, of course, between parties in the background which are private, so I think if there’s news to share, we’ll share it,” said Slegers.

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“This season, the last three years since I’ve been here, I’ve seen what they bring to a team, and they’ve been amazing, especially Katie, but Caitlin Foord as well, they’ve been here for so much longer than me. They’ve done so much for the club, and they’ve contributed to the growth of where it all is now. If you look at where we are now, everything that we have to our availability at the training ground, playing games at the Emirates, tomorrow we’re going to play our 50th game at the Emirates, which is a milestone.

“How everything has grown; the football, the physical side of it, the technical, tactical side of it, the staff, everything. They’ve been part of that and they’ve been helping the team grow in different ways. They’ve been very important this season as well for us. They’re both two players with very high minutes across the squad. For them as well, there’s two more games to go.”

McCabe is available for selection for Wednesday night’s penultimate fixture against Everton in North London, having missed Saturday’s 4-0 win at Aston Villa due to a family matter.

The 30-year-old has been a permanent fixture for Arsenal through the years, predominantly at left-back, but she has excelled while filling in at centre-back on numerous occasions this season.

This is understood to be a major factor in Arsenal — who are also due to sign Barcelona left-back Ona Battle — weighing up an offer.

McCabe is on the radar of several other clubs, with The Athletic reporting interest from WSL rivals Manchester City and Chelsea, as well as from America’s NWSL, in recent months.

The Dubliner joined Arsenal from Shelbourne in 2015, and has won every title possible, including the Champions League last season.