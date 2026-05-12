Big calls over player availability surround Tipperary-Clare Munster final

DECISIONS OVER PLAYER availability will dominate the conversation around this Wednesday’s matches in the U20 provincial hurling championships.

Tipperary are eyeing their first Munster U20/21 three-in-a-row since 1985 as they meet Clare in a repeat of last year’s incident-packed final at TUS Gaelic Grounds (7.35pm throw-in).

Clare left last year’s defeat infuriated by a black-card penalty, which allowed Brendan Cummins’s side to flip a three-point deficit into a five-point win in the last quarter.

Oisín O’Donoghue was man of the match that evening and captains the side this year. However, with the Tipp seniors’ vital clash against Clare on the horizon 72 hours later, Liam Cahill has a decision to make on O’Donoghue, and on talented forward Stefan Tobin.

In a similar situation, Barry Walsh lined out for the Cork U20s last Wednesday in their 3-20 to 2-17 loss to Clare, and was then withdrawn by Ben O’Connor for the senior clash in Waterford, with the Rebels boss citing injury prevention amid the volume of games.

Galway senior boss Micheál Donoghue omitted Jason Rabbitte and Aaron Niland on Saturday ahead of their Leinster U20 semi-final against Wexford.

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Cahill, who led Tipp to consecutive All-Irelands at this grade, can’t afford the same luxury with O’Donoghue. The Cashel King Cormacs talent was their best performer against both Cork and Waterford, where he was awarded man of the match.

Last year, then-U20 captain Sam O’Farrell was introduced for the last quarter against Clare four days before starting in the seniors’ final-round clash with Waterford, while Darragh McCarthy played a full part in both games.

A fortnight ago, O’Donoghue featured off the bench and Tobin started as Tipp trounced already-eliminated Limerick. This competition has been won by the round-robin table-toppers in each iteration under the current format, which began in 2022, and that victory handed Tipp top spot on score difference, earning the extra week’s rest.

– Banner –

Clare have their reasons for confidence, too. They claimed a smash-and-grab triumph at Semple Stadium last month, scoring 2-2 in the final six minutes to overturn a seven-point deficit.

This Banner crop were All-Ireland minor champions three years ago. They have been strengthened by Ronan Keane and James Hegarty making their first starts of the season in the semi-final. That pair were full- and centre-back on the 2023 All-Ireland-winning team.

Thomas O’Connor wasn’t on that panel back then, but his aerial ability has transformed their attack. He scored 2-5 and assisted two goals in back-to-back matches against Cork.

Centre-forward Ronan Kilroy has featured for the Clare seniors at corner-back, but wasn’t on Brian Lohan’s matchday panel against Limerick. He then played midweek as the comeback specialists reeled off the last 1-6 to clinch their final berth.

The winners will progress to an All-Ireland final against the Leinster champions.

– Leinster –

Galway, who Clare stunned in the 2023 minor final, are strong favourites to take care of Wexford in their Leinster semi-final at Laois Hire O’Moore Park.

Niland blasted 3-8 (3-1 from play) against the Slaneysiders in their previous meeting last month. It ended 4-13 to 1-8.

Seán O’Brien is Wexford’s main outlet with a goal in every game contributing to his 5-15 total.

The other semi-final is a repeat of last year’s provincial decider as defending champions Kilkenny meet Dublin at Parnell Park.

The Cats swept Offaly aside in their quarter-final with Patrick Lacey scoring 3-5 from play before being called ashore at half-time.

Dublin almost matched Kilkenny’s 5-23 tally against the Faithful, with Senan Bolger bagging two late goals for 4-23.

Both semi-finals are fixed for Wednesday at 7.30pm.