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Lewis Crocker celebrates after defeating Paddy Donovan. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
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Belfast's Crocker to defend IBF welterweight world title against Paro in Brisbane

The pair will battle it out at the Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane on 24 June.
11.10am, 12 May 2026

BELFAST’S LEWIS CROCKER will defend his IBF welterweight world title belt against top-ranked challenger Liam Paro in Brisbane next month.

The pair will battle it out at the Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane on 24 June following an announcement from Paro’s promotional team, No Limit Boxing. The news comes after it was revealed in January that Crocker had been ordered to face Paro in the first defence of his IBF title.

Crocker [22-0, 11KOs], who earned a second controversial victory over Limerick’s Paddy Donovan at Windsor Park to win the vacant belt last September, had looked set to face in-form Englishman Conah Walker [17-3-1, 8KOs] in another rematch in what would have been an optional defence of his title.

But the IBF rejected Matchroom Boxing’s request for an exception and ordered Crocker to take on Paro instead.

The Australian [27-1, 16KOs] had been due to face Paddy Donovan, the IBF’s second-ranked contender, in a final eliminator for Crocker’s title but Donovan was forced to withdraw over a respiratory illness.

The IBF subsequently demanded that Crocker give their top-ranked contender the chance to challenge for his 147-pound title.

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