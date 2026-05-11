Offaly captain recovering following hospitalisation

OFFALY GAA SAY the captain of their hurlers, Charlie Mitchell, is recovering after being hospitalised following Sunday’s clash with Kilkenny.

The 22-year-old played the entirety of the county’s landmark draw in the Leinster senior hurling championship.

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Mitchell felt unwell after the game and went to Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore, following assessment by Offaly’s medical team.

He was then transferred to St James’s Hospital, where he “underwent a procedure”.

A statement added: “We have been in contact with the Mitchell family this morning, and they have advised that he is currently recovering and is in good form.

“Everyone at Offaly GAA wishes Charlie a speedy recovery.”

Mitchell had been sidelined for a period after being diagnosed with myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) in January.