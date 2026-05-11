The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Offaly captain recovering following hospitalisation
OFFALY GAA SAY the captain of their hurlers, Charlie Mitchell, is recovering after being hospitalised following Sunday’s clash with Kilkenny.
The 22-year-old played the entirety of the county’s landmark draw in the Leinster senior hurling championship.
Mitchell felt unwell after the game and went to Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore, following assessment by Offaly’s medical team.
He was then transferred to St James’s Hospital, where he “underwent a procedure”.
A statement added: “We have been in contact with the Mitchell family this morning, and they have advised that he is currently recovering and is in good form.
“Everyone at Offaly GAA wishes Charlie a speedy recovery.”
Mitchell had been sidelined for a period after being diagnosed with myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) in January.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Charlie Mitchell GAA getting better Heart Hospitalisation Offaly