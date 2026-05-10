Offaly secure famous draw with Kilkenny in Leinster senior hurling championship

Offaly 0-24

Kilkenny 1-21

OFFALY SECURED A famous draw against Kilkenny in the Leinster senior hurling championship this afternoon.

Eoghan Cahill’s ’65 levelled matters at the death at Glenisk O’Connor Park.

The Cats led 1-9 to 0-11 at half-time, Mikey Carey scoring the only goal of the game in the 25th minute.

More to follow.

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