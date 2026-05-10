The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Offaly secure famous draw with Kilkenny in Leinster senior hurling championship
Offaly 0-24
Kilkenny 1-21
OFFALY SECURED A famous draw against Kilkenny in the Leinster senior hurling championship this afternoon.
Eoghan Cahill’s ’65 levelled matters at the death at Glenisk O’Connor Park.
The Cats led 1-9 to 0-11 at half-time, Mikey Carey scoring the only goal of the game in the 25th minute.
More to follow.
*****
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
GAA Leinster SHC Shock