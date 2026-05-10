More Stories
Offaly's Ross Ravenhill with Eoin Cody of Kilkenny. Tom O’Hanlon/INPHO
Shock

Offaly secure famous draw with Kilkenny in Leinster senior hurling championship

Drama at the death as Eoghan Cahill the hero with last-gasp ’65.
4.42pm, 10 May 2026

Offaly 0-24

Kilkenny 1-21

OFFALY SECURED A famous draw against Kilkenny in the Leinster senior hurling championship this afternoon.

Eoghan Cahill’s ’65 levelled matters at the death at Glenisk O’Connor Park.

The Cats led 1-9 to 0-11 at half-time, Mikey Carey scoring the only goal of the game in the 25th minute.

More to follow.

*****

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie