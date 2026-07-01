Sandro Tonali set for €117m switch to Spurs as agreement reached with Newcastle

TOTTENHAM ARE SET to break their record transfer fee for the second time in consecutive days after they reached an agreement to sign Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali, the Press Association understands.

Spurs head coach Roberto De Zerbi made Italy international Tonali a crucial summer target and despite interest in the 26-year-old from Manchester City and Arsenal, he has decided to work under his compatriot in north London.

PA understands an initial fee of £92.5million (€108m) plus a further £7.5m (€8.75m) in add-ons will secure the services of Tonali for Tottenham and complete their midfield revamp after they agreed to sign Mateus Fernandes from West Ham on Tuesday.

The two-big money moves represent a big shift in strategy from Spurs after they previously operated under a rigid wage structure during Daniel Levy’s tenure as chairman and were often impacted by a reluctance to outspend rivals clubs.

Advertisement

However, Tottenham’s majority owners the Lewis family promised to fund the required rebuild this summer, after they invited Levy to step down in September, and have stayed true to their word with De Zerbi set to have six new additions before his players return for pre-season later in July.

De Zerbi masterminded Premier League safety for Spurs on the final day of the 2025-26 season with three wins during his seven matches in charge and demanded that lessons would be learned.

The experienced trio of Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka arrived on free transfers and £52m (€60.48m) was spent to bring in Dutch defender Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton.

Fernandes will follow from West Ham in an £85m (€98.87m) move and Tonali will be the next through the door in N17 after Tottenham were able to strike a deal with Newcastle on Wednesday.

Reports earlier in the day suggested the Magpies had bid for Spurs midfielder Archie Gray, but PA understands they are wide of the mark and the England U21 international is subsequently not involved in Tonali’s transfer.

One player set to leave Tottenham is young centre-back Luka Vuskovic after an agreement was reached with Brighton.

Vuskovic signed for Spurs in 2023 at the age of 16 for £12m (€13.96m) and despite failing to make a competitive appearance for the club, the Croatian defender has developed a reputation as one of the brightest young talents in Europe across multiple loan spells.

With plenty of competition in the centre-back position at Tottenham, Vuskovic made clear his desire to play first-team football and felt Premier League rivals Brighton could provide that.

PA understands Brighton will spend £46m (€53.51m) to sign Vuskovic with an achievable £4m (€4.65m) in add-ons part of an overall £50m (€58.16m) package plus a 20% sell-on clause for Spurs along with the ability to match any future bids for the 19-year-old.