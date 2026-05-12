Munster Rugby confirm independent governance and organisational review

MUNSTER RUGBY HAS commissioned an independent governance and organisational review to assess “the organisation’s governance, leadership, culture and communications structures”.

The decision comes on the back of a turbulent couple of months for the province.

In March, Munster offered voluntary redundancies to its staff as the province looked to tighten its belt amid financial challenges.

Last week, it is understood staff were informed that compulsory redundancies are now being sought within the organisation after the process of voluntary redundancy offers failed to reach the required target.

This uncertainty for staff has coincided with the disastrous Roger Randle situation.

On 15 April, Randle was announced as Munster’s new attack coach, with the New Zealander set to join from the Chiefs ahead of the 2026/27 season.

However, a historic allegation against Randle quickly resurfaced publicly. In 1997, Randle was accused of raping a woman in South Africa when he was there as a player. He was initially charged with the crime, but the charge was later dropped. Randle has always denied the allegation and reiterated his “complete and unwavering innocence” following news of his appointment by Munster.

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The appointment created internal issues at the province, with three former Munster players resigning from their positions as independent nominees on Munster’s Professional Game Committee (PCG) and further resignations from the voluntary Commercial Advisory Group (CAG).

On 30 April, Munster confirmed Randle would no longer be joining the province, stating they and Randle “mutually agreed” not to proceed with the appointment.

Last week, head coach Clayton McMillan cast doubt on his own future with Munster, stating “there are changes that I think need to be made to give me the confidence that I have the support to be able to do the job that’s needed.”

On the pitch, Munster exited the Champions Cup following the pool stages, and lost their Challenge Cup round of 16 tie away to Exeter. In the URC, their push for a play-off place is going right down to the wire, with the province at home to the Lions on Saturday, and currently sixth in the standings.

All of which has led to increased scrutiny on Munster chief executive Ian Flanagan and general manager Ian Costello.

Now the province have confirmed the decision to launch a review into its governance and structures.

A Munster Rugby statement read: “The Board of Munster Rugby today confirms that it has taken the decision to commission an Independent Governance and Organisational Review.

Munster CEO Ian Flanagan and head coach Clayton McMillan. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“The purpose of the review is to assess the organisation’s governance, leadership, culture and communications structures and to provide recommendations back to the Board.

“The review will be conducted by The Governance Company, an independent consultancy specialising in corporate governance, and will be led by David Duffy. The review will be overseen by an external independent Chair, who will be appointed in the coming days.

Chair of the Munster Rugby Board, Ger Malone, said: “The Board is fully committed to ensuring that Munster Rugby upholds the highest standards of governance across the organisation. Commissioning this independent review is an important part of that commitment.

“We are determined to ensure that our governance and organisational arrangements support clear, robust and accountable decision-making.”

Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan said: “It is clear that the past number of weeks have been difficult for staff, players, coaches, supporters and everyone who cares about Munster Rugby.

“We recognise the impact that recent events and decisions have had on our stakeholders. This independent review is an important step in ensuring we can learn from past events and strengthen how we can positively operate going forward.

“We look forward to working fully with The Governance Company and independent Chair to support an effective review process. The primary and clear objective of this important exercise is the overall wellbeing of Munster Rugby.”