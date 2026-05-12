'It will be tough until the last minute' – Tottenham preparing for tense relegation fight

ROBERTO DE ZERBI believes Tottenham’s fight for survival in the Premier League will go down to the final day after they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Leeds.

Spurs were set to move four points clear of 18th-placed West Ham when Mathys Tel curled wonderfully into the top corner after 50 minutes, but he went from hero to zero in the 69th minute.

After Tottenham dealt with the initial ball into the box, Tel’s attempted overhead kick clearance struck Leeds captain Ethan Ampadu in the face and Dominic Calvert-Lewin tucked away the resulting spot-kick after a lengthy VAR check before a frantic finale failed to produce a winner following Antonin Kinsky’s stunning save to deny visiting substitute Sean Longstaff.

“I think we are in the right way,” De Zerbi insisted.

“It will be tough until the last minute against Everton, for sure, but after the Sunderland game, it was difficult to imagine ourselves before the last two games to stay up, two points off West Ham.

“I remember very well the game in Sunderland was my first game and we can’t forget what was the situation just 15 days ago. We can’t forget after four games in a row we made eight points.

“And West Ham they have to also play Leeds at home. I think Leeds they will play like today with the same spirit, with the same qualities.”

After a tense first half where Tel contributed towards the nervous energy inside the stadium with a dangerous ball across the face of his own penalty area, the young French attacker raised the decibel levels in the 50th minute.

Pedro Porro’s corner was cleared to Tel, who took a touch and curled sumptuously beyond Karl Darlow and into the top corner, but his last telling action was a misguided clearance on Ampadu in the 69th minute.

Asked what he would say to Tel, De Zerbi insisted: “A big hug and a big kiss. Nothing more because he is a young player, he is a big talent and he scored a great goal.

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“He made a mistake…because he has not the right experience and he has not played too many games in his career and we have to accept (that), but I am proud and I am happy for the mentality we show.”

James Maddison made his first competitive appearance in 12 months and almost provided late drama when he went down inside the penalty area, but referee Jarred Gillett and a quick VAR review ignored spot-kick appeals.

“Great news for us. He is a different player as a quality, as a guy and he will be, I hope, crucial for us,” De Zerbi added.

The Spurs boss did not want to be drawn on the penalty decision, but took aim at referee Gillett and questioned if the controversial VAR call in Arsenal’s 1-0 win at West Ham on Sunday had influenced the officials.

“I didn’t see and I didn’t watch it again,” De Zerbi reflected.

“The first minute until the end of the game the referee went to me, ‘if you go out, yellow card,’ and I think they were not calm today.

“Maybe they suffered the pressure of yesterday, the West Ham-Arsenal game and VAR.”

West Ham’s defeat on Sunday guaranteed Leeds’ safety, but boss Daniel Farke promised Tottenham they would give everything on the final day at London Stadium.

Farke said: “We have played an unbelievable season, with an amazing outcome.

“It says a lot about this team to already be on this amount of points and safe with three games to go, it is massive.

“We will fight until the end for each and every point.”