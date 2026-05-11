Subs Belloumi and Gelhardt fire Hull City into Championship play-off final

Millwall 0

Hull City 2

(Hull City win 2-0 on aggregate)

SUBSTITUTES MOHAMED BELLOUMI and Joe Gelhardt ended Millwall’s Premier League dream as Hull reached the Championship play-off final.

The duo climbed off the bench to secure a 2-0 win in south London to book a Wembley date with either Middlesbrough or Southampton a week on Saturday.

The Tigers only sneaked into the play-offs on the final day in sixth place and looked like big underdogs to get through after Friday’s goalless home leg.

But now they will bid to emulate the Dean Windass-inspired side of 2008 and Mohamed Diame’s class of 2016, by sealing a return to the top flight for the first time in nine years.

A sold-out, snarling Den is a unique, intimidating place and this was its biggest game since they reached the same stage in 2002.

The air of menace seemed to get to Hull’s Liam Millar in the opening moments when his attempt at a long throw slipped out of his fingers and landed about three feet in front of him.

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But Hull were on the front foot early on and Charlie Hughes forced a first save from Lions goalkeeper Anthony Patterson with a far-post header from Regan Slater’s corner.

Millwall began to get up a head of steam, along with the raucous crowd, and Thierno Ballo saw an effort hacked off the line before Femi Azeez’s angled drive was beaten away by Hull keeper Ivor Pandur.

Hull gathered themselves and John Egan headed a Millar cross just too high before Oli McBurnie’s header was tipped over by Patterson.

The visitors lost dangerman Kyle Joseph to injury shortly before half-time, but they almost broke the deadlock two minutes after the break.

Slater reached the byline and pulled the ball back for McBurnie, whose stab at goal was hacked off the line by Tristan Crama.

The breakthrough they had been threatening arrived in the 64th minute when Matt Crooks found Belloumi, who had replaced the stricken Joseph, in acres of space out on the right.

The Algerian had time to cut inside on his right foot before curling a superb effort around the dive of Patterson and inside the far post.

The tie was wrapped up, and the Wembley coaches booked, when Belloumi fed Gelhardt, who had only been on for two minutes but held his nerve to beat Patterson and send the away end wild.

For Millwall fans, the only consolation is that their historic rivals West Ham look increasingly like joining them in the Championship next season.