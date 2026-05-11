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Kerry got the better of Clare this evening while Cork were convincing winners against Waterford. James Crombie/INPHO
Results

Kerry power away from Clare in second half to join Cork in Munster minor football final

Cork and Kerry will meet in the Munster final for the fifth year-in-a-row next Monday.
9.26pm, 11 May 2026

Munster Minor Football Championship Results

  • Cork: 3-19 Waterford 1-12 
  • Kerry 1-21 Clare 0-11

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KERRY WILL JOIN Cork in the Munster minor football final after eventually pulling away from Clare with a strong second-half display this evening.

The sides were level at eight points apiece at half-time in Tralee, but the defending champions outscored the Banner by 1-13 to 0-3 in the second half to advance to the final.

Danny Lane produced the goal in the closing moments of the second half as he closed out with 1-3 while Daragh Keane and Fionn O’Dowd scored four points each. Seán O’Callaghan scored three points from play, including one two-pointer, for Clare.

Cork, who have already qualified for the final, were also in action this evening, and were convincing winners against Waterford in Páirc Uí Rinn. Alex O’Herlihy finished with 1-3 for Cork while Riley O’Donovan and Peadar Kelly also found the net. Waterford raised a green flag through Eoin Lavery just before full-time.

Cork and Kerry will now contest the Munster final for the fifth year-in-a-row as the Kingdom aim to win a fourth consecutive title. The final will take place at Páirc Uí Rinn next Monday, 18 May [throw-in, 7.35pm].

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