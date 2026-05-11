KERRY WILL JOIN Cork in the Munster minor football final after eventually pulling away from Clare with a strong second-half display this evening.
The sides were level at eight points apiece at half-time in Tralee, but the defending champions outscored the Banner by 1-13 to 0-3 in the second half to advance to the final.
Danny Lane produced the goal in the closing moments of the second half as he closed out with 1-3 while Daragh Keane and Fionn O’Dowd scored four points each. Seán O’Callaghan scored three points from play, including one two-pointer, for Clare.
Cork, who have already qualified for the final, were also in action this evening, and were convincing winners against Waterford in Páirc Uí Rinn. Alex O’Herlihy finished with 1-3 for Cork while Riley O’Donovan and Peadar Kelly also found the net. Waterford raised a green flag through Eoin Lavery just before full-time.
Cork and Kerry will now contest the Munster final for the fifth year-in-a-row as the Kingdom aim to win a fourth consecutive title. The final will take place at Páirc Uí Rinn next Monday, 18 May [throw-in, 7.35pm].
Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship Phase 2 Round 3
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Kerry power away from Clare in second half to join Cork in Munster minor football final
Munster Minor Football Championship Results
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KERRY WILL JOIN Cork in the Munster minor football final after eventually pulling away from Clare with a strong second-half display this evening.
The sides were level at eight points apiece at half-time in Tralee, but the defending champions outscored the Banner by 1-13 to 0-3 in the second half to advance to the final.
Danny Lane produced the goal in the closing moments of the second half as he closed out with 1-3 while Daragh Keane and Fionn O’Dowd scored four points each. Seán O’Callaghan scored three points from play, including one two-pointer, for Clare.
Cork, who have already qualified for the final, were also in action this evening, and were convincing winners against Waterford in Páirc Uí Rinn. Alex O’Herlihy finished with 1-3 for Cork while Riley O’Donovan and Peadar Kelly also found the net. Waterford raised a green flag through Eoin Lavery just before full-time.
Cork and Kerry will now contest the Munster final for the fifth year-in-a-row as the Kingdom aim to win a fourth consecutive title. The final will take place at Páirc Uí Rinn next Monday, 18 May [throw-in, 7.35pm].
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Clare GAA Cork GAA GAA Gaelic Football Kerry GAA Munster Minor Football Championship Results Waterford GAA