Kerry power away from Clare in second half to join Cork in Munster minor football final

Munster Minor Football Championship Results

Cork: 3-19 Waterford 1-12

Kerry 1-21 Clare 0-11

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KERRY WILL JOIN Cork in the Munster minor football final after eventually pulling away from Clare with a strong second-half display this evening.

The sides were level at eight points apiece at half-time in Tralee, but the defending champions outscored the Banner by 1-13 to 0-3 in the second half to advance to the final.

Danny Lane produced the goal in the closing moments of the second half as he closed out with 1-3 while Daragh Keane and Fionn O’Dowd scored four points each. Seán O’Callaghan scored three points from play, including one two-pointer, for Clare.

🏐 Full -Time in Austin Stack Park in the 2026 Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship Phase 2, Round 3. #WeAreKerry #CiarraíAbú pic.twitter.com/vEzLCUw18H — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) May 11, 2026

Cork, who have already qualified for the final, were also in action this evening, and were convincing winners against Waterford in Páirc Uí Rinn. Alex O’Herlihy finished with 1-3 for Cork while Riley O’Donovan and Peadar Kelly also found the net. Waterford raised a green flag through Eoin Lavery just before full-time.

Cork and Kerry will now contest the Munster final for the fifth year-in-a-row as the Kingdom aim to win a fourth consecutive title. The final will take place at Páirc Uí Rinn next Monday, 18 May [throw-in, 7.35pm].

Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship Phase 2 Round 3



Full time

Cork: 3-19 (28) (3-3-13)

Waterford: 1-12 (15) (1-1-10) pic.twitter.com/WU61AFXec2 — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) May 11, 2026

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