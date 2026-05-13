Japan suspend head coach Eddie Jones for verbally abusing officials

JAPAN SUSPENDED HEAD coach Eddie Jones for four games and cut his salary for “verbal abuse directed at local officials” during an Australian tour by Japan’s U23 team.

The Japanese Rugby Football Union say they have taken action against Jones under their disciplinary and ethics regulations. Along with taking an unspecified hit to his salary, Jones will be suspended from head coach duties for six weeks, which covers four games: two Japan Select XV games against Hong Kong China, a Japan XV clash with the Maori All Blacks, and then the Japanese first team’s opening Nations Championship fixture against Italy on 4 July.

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“I accept the disciplinary action of the JRFU relating to the U23 Japan National Team tour of Australia”, said Jones. “Some inappropriate remarks that I made caused discomfort to local match officials and other related parties. I would like to offer my sincere apologies to everyone involved. I deeply regret my behaviour and words and will make every effort to ensure that this doesn’t happen again.”