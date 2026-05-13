Blister worry hits Rory McIlroy as PGA start looms

CONCERN FLARED ON Tuesday about a nagging right foot blister that forced Masters winner Rory McIlroy to halt a practice round for the PGA Championship after only three holes at Aronimink.

The world number two from Northern Ireland said Sunday after limping through the final round of a PGA Tour event at Quail Hollow that he had a blister under his right pinky toenail that began hurting on Friday.

He insisted it would not be a problem this week, but on Tuesday, McIlroy checked his right shoe several times before taking off his right shoe and sock on the fourth tee and was later taken in a cart back to the clubhouse, ending his first practice round of the week.

McIlroy, who had a practice round at Aronimink two weeks ago, told Golf Channel he had soaked his right foot on Monday night and removed the right pinky nail to better treat the blister.

The situation added drama ahead of Wednesday’s final practice day and Thursday’s opening round, with McIlroy scheduled to tee off at 8:40 a.m. (1240 GMT) alongside Spain’s Jon Rahm and American Jordan Spieth.

Top-ranked defending champion Scottie Scheffler and McIlroy, coming off his sixth major win at last month’s and second Masters victory in a row, are favoured in this week’s major showdown over the 7,394-yard, par-70 suburban Philadelphia layout.

Before his late-afternoon setback, McIlroy was talking about how to approach Aronimink, known for difficult greens and wide landing areas for long drivers.

“Strategy off the tee is pretty nonexistent. It’s basically bash driver down there and then figure it out,” McIlroy said.

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“You can be super aggressive off the tee, and then there’s a little more strategy and thought going into the greens.”

Scheffler, however, expected a tough test if possible rain on Wednesday and Thursday holds off.

“The greens have a lot of slope and a lot of pitch to them, so it’s going to be challenging,” Scheffler said. “If they can stay firm like this, I think it’s going to be a pretty awesome test… it can get really challenging if it’s firm and fast.”

Look out, however, if soft greens become receptive.

“When it’s soft, there’s a lot of stuff you can get away with in terms of you can hit it pretty far offline,” Scheffler said.

“Then with soft greens, you’re able to play a pretty simple strategy. You can play that sort of bomb-and-gouge-type strategy.”

There are 174 bunkers, but many won’t be a worry with the distance the world’s top players have off the tee.

“In this day and age, I’m not sure if it’s going to test all aspects of your bag,” McIlroy said.

“The greens are the main focus this week, and I think getting yourself in the right sections of the greens, making sure you leave yourself below the hole for the most part, that’s the key.

“They can really tuck the pins away with some of these slopes on the greens, and just really being aware of that… you can get yourself in some tricky spots.”

Scheffler will play the first two days alongside England’s Justin Rose and Matt Fitzpatrick.

- ‘Be respectful’ -

Rose, the world number seven, warns that Aronimink has some bite for wayward shots.

“The rough is definitely creeping up to the point where you’ve got to be respectful,” Rose said. “The fairways are generous, but you still need to be on them.”

Fifth-ranked Collin Morikawa, a two-time major winner still battling back issues from a March injury, expects short games and long putts to decide a winner.

“It will all kind of come down to being able to make up-and-downs when you’re out of position and making some 20-, 25-footers,” Morikawa said.

Two-time major winner Xander Schauffele said greens offer some solutions if one can find them.

“There are certain pockets, little fingers on the greens where you can hit a really good shot and get rewarded for it, depending on firmness,” he said.

– © AFP 2026