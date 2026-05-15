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Con O'Callaghan absent again as Dublin name Leinster final squad
DUBLIN CAPTAIN CON O’Callaghan is absent from their match-day squad again for Sunday’s Leinster senior final against Westmeath.
O’Callaghan hasn’t played since being withdrawn at half-time of the quarter-final win over Wicklow and missed the semi-final victory over Louth.
Vice-captain Eoin Murchan, who was also forced off during the Wicklow game, is also missing from the squad.
Dublin have announced the same starting fifteen that defeated Louth. Throw-in at Croke Park is 2pm on Sunday and the game is live on RTÉ 2.
Dublin
1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)
2. Theo Clancy (Kilmacud Crokes), 3. Nathan Doran (Clontarf), 4. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)
5. Seán MacMahon (Raheny), 6. Charlie McMorrow (Cuala), 7. Eoin Kennedy (Cuala)
8. Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne (Cuala), 9. Brian Howard (Raheny).
10. Seán Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh), 11. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street), 12. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock).
13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 14. Killian McGinnis (Skerries Harps), 15. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)
Subs:
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Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney has named the same team for Sunday’s Ulster final gainst Monaghan, as the one that defeated Down at the semi-final stage.
Throw-in is 4.15pm in Clones, the game is live on RTÉ 2.
Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Armagh
1. Blaine Hughes (Carrickcruppin)
2. Peter McGrane (Ballyhegan) 3. Aaron McKay (Dromintee) 4. Paddy Burns (Burren)
5. Greg McCabe (Camlough) 6. Tiernan Kelly (Clann Éireann) 7. Jarly Óg Burns (Silverbridge)
8. Joe McElroy (Armagh Harps), 9. Jason Duffy (Cullyhanna)
10. Darragh McMullen (Madden), 11. Conor Turbitt (Clann Éireann), 12. Tomas McCormack (Annaghmore)
13. Cian McConville (Crossmaglen), 14. Andrew Murnin (Naomh Pól), 15. Oisín Conaty (Tir na nÓg)
Subs:
*****
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