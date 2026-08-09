Meet the Irish team set for the European Athletics Championships

AS A BUSY sporting summer continues, eyes will be trained on Birmingham when the European Athletics Championships begin on Monday.

Ireland are sending a 46-strong team to England’s West Midlands for the meet, which runs at Alexandra Stadium until 16 August.

Team Ireland is stacked with Olympians, world and European medallists, with Kate O’Connor, Mark English and Rhasidat Adeleke among the headline names set to feature, though the in-form Sharlene Mawdsley has been ruled out with a hamstring tear.

With Israel Olatunde, Sarah Healy, Cian McPhillips and Sarah Lavin other top stars in the Irish contingent, it’s set to be a brilliant few days of thrills and spills, with RTÉ providing live coverage.

Here’s The 42‘s guide to Team Ireland.

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Men’s 100m

Israel Olatunde

Ireland’s fastest man, record of 10.08 seconds set last August. First Irishman to reach 100m European final in Munich in 2022, where he originally broke the 15-year record.

Bori Akinola

UCD AC speedster recently lowered personal best to 10.19 seconds, and is set to make individual European debut as one of nine Irish athletes to achieve respective B standard.

Men’s 200m

Sean Aigboboh

Broke the long-standing 200m national record earlier this year, clocking 20.27 seconds in Texas. Thriving at University of Houston under American track and field legend Carl Lewis.

Marcus Lawler

Another to achieve B standard and allocated a quota place by European Athletics, Carlow man joins Aigboboh over 200m and is selected for relays, as all above.

Women’s 100m

Ciara Neville

Same goes for Neville on the quota place and relays, the back-to-back national senior champion is enjoying a second coming after years dogged by injury.

Women’s 200m

Rhasidat Adeleke

Has been in the spotlight through her qualification quest, and did it in style with her final opportunity at National Championships, clocking 22.80 seconds and taking the title. Looking to put injury woe behind her, and excel on the biggest stages once more.

Rhasidat Adeleke. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Lauren Roy

Second to Adeleke in 23.49, having made huge progress in the US this season with personal bests clocked over 60m, 100m and 200m. Disappointed to be omitted from Commonwealth Games selection.

Women’s 400m

Sophie Becker

B standard secured amidst challenging season. Finished second at nationals to Rachel McCann, and like others, will run relay as well as individual.

Rachel McCann

Won national title in 52.93 seconds, and like Becker, allocated quota place by European Athletics to compete over one lap individually.

Men’s 400m

Jack Raftery

In that same bracket, won third consecutive 400m gold at nationals and comes in off the back of a season’s best of 45.72 seconds.

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Men’s 800m

Cian McPhillips

Won first senior outdoor national 800m title of his career in 1:47.76. Longford man starred at World Athletics Championships last September, finishing fourth in the final and breaking national record again (1:42.15).

Cian McPhillips. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Mark English

Donegal veteran missed nationals, but has been in the shape of his life this season. Hoping to contend for third European medal, he goes in with fastest time in Europe this year (1:42.97), having recently shaved 0.4 of a second off his personal best.

Men’s 1500m

Andrew Coscoran

Fresh off victory at nationals, reclaiming title for the first time since 2021. National record holder, with a time of 3:30.42. Progressed to world final in this event last year, and will hope for same again on European stage.

Cathal Doyle

Denied fifth consecutive outdoor crown as he finished second to Coscoran in extremely tactical affair. Qualified with B standard.

Women’s 1500m

Sophie O’Sullivan

Wants to ‘do something special’ here, having won second national title by breaking mother Sonia’s championship record. Ran 4:05.62 in Santry.

Sarah Healy (and 5000m)

Set to double up in 1500m and 5000m. The European indoor 3000m champion has been in fine form this summer, setting personal bests over 3000m (8:25.63) and 5000m (14:48.88), and now returns to the big stage.

Jodie McCann

Took bronze at nationals; the Dublin City Harriers runner is another to qualify via B standard to make it three representatives in the women’s 1500m.

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase

Abbie Sheridan

Her first Irish call-up as breakthrough season continues with European debut. Defended national title in style last month, clocking 9:55.60.

Men’s 5000m

Darragh McElhinney

Secured third national crown, having last won in 2020. Cork man ran 13:31.71 in star-studded race.

Darragh McElhinney. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Nick Griggs

Focused on 1500m at nationals, taking bronze. Achieved automatic qualification for 5000m at Europeans as he looks to continue upward trajectory.

Brian Fay

Like several others, Fay’s place was confirmed via Road to Birmingham rankings. Landed bronze over the distance at nationals.

Men’s 10,000m

Jack O’Leary

Second over 5000m at nationals after being reeled in by McElhinney, O’Leary runs over the longer distance for Europeans.

Women’s 10,000m

Niamh Allen

Likewise, opts for longer distance after defending 5,000m crown in 15:26.54. Competes in first European Championships on the track.

Women’s 100m Hurdles

Sarah Lavin

Finished fifth in 2022, back for more on European stage. Won remarkable 20th national senior title last month, 11th over 100m hurdles outdoors. Looking to bounce back from heat heartbreak at world indoors.

Sarah Lavin. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Women’s Heptathlon

Kate O’Connor

Another big name in superb form, O’Connor comes in off the back of a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. Will be targeting the top of the podium at Europeans, and looking to continue a dream few months of medals, records and history.

Men’s Shot Put

Eric Favors

Set for third straight European Championships after achieving B standard.

Women’s Hammer Throw

Nicola Tuthill

World finalist, and chasing the national record, having recently set personal best of 72.73m.

Marathon

Paul O’Donnell

Dundrum South Dublin man one of three Irishmen taking on 42.2km.

David McGlynn

National champion will lead the charge.

Ryan Creech

Leevale AC endurance runner completes trio for 26.2 miler.

Fionnuala McCormack

Five-time Olympian is sole Irishwoman flying the flag; the 41-year-old mother of three remains at top.

Fionnuala McCormack. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Half Marathon Race Walk

David Kenny

Farranfore Maine Valley clubman defended 10,000m title at nationals, doubles distance and goes some more here.

Marathon Race Walk

Oisin Lane

Other half of duo to continue Ireland’s rich tradition of race walking in Birmingham, the Mullingar Harriers man tackles full marathon.

Mens’s 4x100m Relay

Israel Olatunde

Sean Aigboboh

Bori Akinola

Marcus Lawler

Ryan Mulholland

Lucas Fadden

Non-travelling reserves: Dubem Amah and Mark Smyth

Women’s 4x100m Relay

Ciara Neville

Lauren Roy

Lucy-May Sleeman

Sarah Leahy

Mollie O’Reilly

Molly Scott

Non-travelling reserve: Katie Bergin

Men’s 4x400m Relay

Jack Raftery

Andrew Egan

Sean Doggett

Joe Doody

Ciaran Carthy

Darragh Murphy

Non-travelling reserves: Alex Cullen and Fintan Dewhirst

Women’s 4x400m Relay

Rhasidat Adeleke

Sophie Becker

Rachel McCann

Cliodhna Manning

Arlene Crossan

Non-travelling reserves: Michelle Duggan and Jenna Breen.