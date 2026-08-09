With one scalp each, Galway and Cork prepare for round three of All-Ireland final rivalry

IN THOSE BREATHLESS few moments after the final whistle, Ailish O’Reilly captured what winning this All-Ireland title meant.

“That is sweet,” she told the Sunday Game, still fighting for air after an exhausting battle in Croke Park. “We were written off so much… All we heard this week was ‘the three-in-a-row, the three-in-a-row.’ We were there to take it off them.”

A bristling address to the nation after winning the O’Duffy Cup, and stopping that well documented three-in-a-row drive. A savage reminder of Galway’s bite in the face of Cork’s apparent dominance.

And a fitting end to what was arguably the best All-Ireland final of the four codes last year. It was just the right antidote after the other three deciders ended in one-sided affairs.

Galway forward Ailish O'Reilly. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

The three-peat noise which preceded the 2025 senior camogie final was unavoidable. Cork players tried to distance themselves from it all, but they couldn’t quieten the hype outside the camp. And the talk clearly struck a chord with their Galway opponents.

That spicy tone from O’Reilly reflected the sharp edge between the teams during the game. Cork were awarded a penalty (which was saved by Sarah Healy) after a heavy challenge on Amy O’Connor, while Hannah Looney was sent off for a push on Carrie Dolan. That decision was hotly disputed as were the many incidents of alleged pushing and charging.

Referee Justin Heffernan was heavily criticised over his performance, but it was Ger Manley’s broadside that was particularly noteworthy in the aftermath.

“I thought Justin had a shocking game as a referee,” the disappointed Cork manager told the media after their slender 1-14 to 1-13 defeat. “Galway deserved it. I’m not taking away from them. It’s not sour grapes, I just thought the referee had a very poor match.”

And the drama didn’t end there.

The 5.15pm throw-in for that game drew some negative attention too. Given that the Ladies football and camogie deciders are largely a day out for families, an evening start for the senior final is discouraging to that demographic. And that’s before you even consider the long journeys for spectators travelling to Dublin from locations in the west and the south.

That brings in the usual discussions about crowd numbers for the women’s All-Ireland finals. There were 28,795 present for Galway’s coronation while the current record for the camogie final still stands at 30,191 from 2023.

The Camogie Association set an attendance target of 40,000 in the build-up to last year’s final, and president Brian Molloy revealed this week that the association hopes “to see something between 30 and 40,000″ for 2026.

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An earlier throw-in time should help achieve that goal. Starting the senior game at 4.15pm incentivises fans to pack out Croke Park for the Third Act of an absorbing All-Ireland final rivalry between Galway and Cork.

And while their contests have been intriguing to watch, they’re also a cause for concern on a wider scale. Cork and Galway appear to be pulling away from the other counties. This is Cork’s sixth consecutive All-Ireland final appearance, an impressive feat given the level of player turnover they have experienced this year.

Eight of the 20 players that featured in last year’s All-Ireland final are absent this time around, including Laura Treacy who has retired. Hannah Looney and Aoife Healy have joined the AFLW exodus and have signed deals with Hawthorn and the Fremantle Dockers respectively.

Meanwhile, Galway are contesting their sixth All-Ireland final in the last eight seasons.

Disappointed Kilkenny players after their All-Ireland semi-final defeat against Galway. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Camogie was considered a ‘Big Three’ sport in recent times. Cork and Galway shared that platform with Kilkenny, who reached eight All-Ireland finals between 2013 and 2022, winning three titles during that stretch.

But they have been excluded from the All-Ireland final festivities for the last four seasons, and were comfortably beaten 1-14 to 0-11 by Galway in the semi-final last month. Tipperary battled well in the other final-four tie, but goals from Amy O’Connor and Millie Condon provided a safe buffer to ensure a 2-16 to 0-17 win for Cork.

Injury concerns in both camps could have a major bearing on who wins the clash of the ‘Big Two.’

Sabina Rabbitte has been ruled out for Galway after undergoing surgery for a fractured thumb which she picked up in their All-Ireland semi-final win over Kilkenny. She is listed as number 35 on the matchday panel, but only 30 players can tog out for the game.

The timing of this injury is particularly cruel for Rabbitte, who had just recovered from a fractured foot which she battled through to help Athenry achieve All-Ireland success earlier this year. But she lasted just a few minutes after coming on in the second half against Kilkenny, and appeared to be in considerable pain as she left the pitch.

Galway were already without the services of her sister Olwen who also picked up a significant injury during that run with Athenry. Incredibly, she played through a torn ACL as Athenry reached the summit after edging out St Finbarr’s in a thrilling replay.

Siobhán Gardiner, Annmarie Starr and Emma Helebert have all retired from the 2025 group while Shauna Healy, who started at corner-back in last year’s final, has recently returned to the panel after the birth of her second child.

Niamh Mallon has been out of action with a shoulder injury which she picked up against Cork in June, but is also on the matchday panel.

One big plus for Galway is the return of Áine Keane from an ACL injury which kept her out of last year’s final.

Cork's Ashling Thompson during their semi-final win over Tipperary. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Cork’s biggest concern is the fitness of Ashling Thompson. The veteran midfielder has been named to start, but has been managing two big injuries this year.

A dislocated arm and elbow during the league required surgery, and Thompson was advised that she would be facing a four-month recovery. She managed to return for their 1-13 to 0-10 win over Waterford which sent Cork into the All-Ireland semi-finals.

However, she has since revealed that she tore her hamstring before that game against Tipperary. She came through 56 minutes of their five-point win, and is confident that she will survive the rigours of another Croke Park showdown with Galway.

“So far so good,” she said this week when commenting on her latest injury setback. “In fairness, training has been going really well and we have managed it very well. The medical team has been brilliant.”

GAA fans could do with another exciting final to sink their teeth into. Of course, the men’s football final was a compelling watch, and was underpinned by Mayo’s 75-year battle with history.

But the hurling showpiece was less inspiring as Limerick crushed Galway. And while the Ladies football final was certainly a close game, it was a low-scoring 2-7 to 0-12 win for Galway over Kerry. The general play was cagey and restrained.

And so, the microphone passes to camogie again to bring the GAA season to a thrilling conclusion.

Galway v Cork: Volume 3 promises to be the best movie of the trilogy. Katrina Mackey’s goal ultimately powered Cork to victory in 2024. Carrie Dolan’s late free was the difference for Galway last year to leave it at one scalp apiece. Only the finest of margins separate these teams when they’re at their best.

Cork are the challengers this time in an interesting role reversal.

And now it’s Galway’s turn to handle the hype as All-Ireland champions. There is some history to go with that too. Should they succeed again, it will be Galway’s first time to be back-to-back champions in camogie.

The stage in Croke Park is calling. It’s going to be sweet for someone.

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