Leinster make 13 changes for Ospreys

LEO CULLEN HAS made 13 changes as a strong Leinster side will line out against Ospreys to close out the URC regular season at the Aviva Stadium (Saturday, 5.15 pm).

Jimmy O’Brien, who switches to full-back, and number eight James Culhane are the only pair to continue from their 31-7 Lions victory.

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Jordan Larmour and Tommy O’Brien return to take the wing berths either side of Jimmy O’Brien.

Harry Byrne starts at out-half with Jamison Gibson-Park his partner at scrum-half, while Robbie Henshaw, having passed the return to play protocols, is paired with Garry Ringrose in the centre.

Josh van der Flier has also been cleared to play alongside Jack Conan, who captains the side from blindside flanker, and Culhane.

The engine room is powered by Joe McCarthy and Diarmuid Mangan, while Jerry Cahir and Rabah Slimani pack down either side of Gus McCarthy in the front row.

Tadhg Furlong and James Lowe have returned from injury to be named among the replacements.

Leinster

15. Jimmy O’Brien

14. Tommy O’Brien

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Jordan Larmour

10. Harry Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Jerry Cahir

2. Gus McCarthy

3. Rabah Slimani

4. Joe McCarthy

5. Diarmuid Mangan

6. Jack Conan (captain)

7. Josh van der Flier

8. James Culhane

Replacements: