Ireland's Nations Championship kick-off times confirmed

IRELAND’S KICK-OFF TIMES for the debut Nations Championship have been confirmed.

The ‘Southern Series’ of fixtures in July sees the Six Nations sides representing the Northern Hemisphere south of the equator, where they will face the Southern Hemisphere nations.

Ireland will begin their campaign against Australia at Allianz Stadium in Sydney on 4 July, with the game kicking off at 8.10pm local time (11.10am Irish time).

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In Round 2, Ireland head to New South Wales to play Japan on 11 July, with the same kick-off time as Round 1.

Ireland then travel to New Zealand to face the All Blacks in Eden Park on 18 July. The game will kick off at 7.10pm local time (8.10am Irish time).

In November Ireland will return to the Northern Hemisphere for the ‘Northern Series’.

The remaining three rounds of group fixtures span Friday, Saturday and Sunday each weekend, culminating in the first of its kind Finals Weekend in London at the end of November.

Ireland’s games at Aviva Stadium in the Northern Series kick off with Argentina on Friday, 6 November at 8.10pm, followed by Fiji on Saturday 14 November at the same time.

The final round sees Ireland take on rivals South Africa on Saturday 21 November at 4.40pm.

Tickets for the games in November will go on sale in July.

Ireland’s Nations Championship games will be broadcast on Virgin Media.