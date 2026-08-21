Tottenham agree initial €87m fee with Man City for winger Savinho

TOTTENHAM HAVE COMPLETED one half of their planned double swoop on Manchester City after an agreement was reached for the signing of Savinho, the Press Association understands.

Brazil winger Savinho has been a long-term target after Spurs failed in efforts to sign him ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

This time around Tottenham have succeeded in their pursuit of the 22-year-old, who will join for an initial fee of £75 million (€87.49 million) plus £10m (€11.67 million) in add-ons in what may be a sensational double-transfer, with talks still ongoing with City over forward Omar Marmoush joining the north London club.

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Savinho’s arrival will take Spurs’ summer spend beyond the £300m (€349.96 million) mark and delight boss Roberto De Zerbi, who had promised attacking reinforcements were coming.

Tottenham face a race against time to try and complete the signing of Savinho before 12pm on Friday to ensure he can make his debut in Saturday’s Premier League opener at Brentford.

With attackers James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Mohammed Kudus, Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert either working their way back to full fitness after injuries or still sidelined, Savinho can expect to go straight into Spurs’ starting line-up once he has officially joined.

Comfortable on either wing, left-footed Savinho started out at Atlético Mineiro in Brazil before successful spells at City Football Group clubs Troyes and Girona earned a move to City.

Savinho struggled to secure a regular starting berth at the Etihad Stadium, but after he provided seven goals along with 16 assists during 84 appearances for City, he will aim to play more regularly and fulfil his talent under De Zerbi at Tottenham.