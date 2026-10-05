Big-name football champions exit, city hurling final in Cork, newcomers shine in Tyrone

1. Munster and Leinster champions exit

Nine months ago, Dingle and Ballyboden St-Enda’s served up an All-Ireland semi-final of unrelenting drama. Dingle emerged victorious after an extra-time classic, 1-26 to 1-24, as the Páirc Uí Chaoimh game produced a dazzling start to the 2026 football season. A fortnight later they crowned their wondrous season with All-Ireland glory.

How draining can those long campaigns be? Going back to the well for the following season is a tough task. This weekend illustrated that with exits, a pair of provincial champions removed from the equation. Dingle’s county, provincial and national reigns ended on Saturday night in Tralee with a first round defeat to Spa. The same two teams had met in the Kingdom club championship in August, Dingle prevailing by a point, but in this encounter in the county arena, the West Kerry side were unable to summon the verve that characterised their play last season. Spa’s dynamic showing provided a stark contrast.

Dingle players celebrate their All-Ireland club final win in January. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

Cian Murphy with a BOOMER🤩 A massive 2 pointer from Murphy and there is nothing to split the sides here💪 #ClubberTV📺 https://t.co/KauEW5SPXq — Clubber (@clubber) October 3, 2026

In Sunday’s semi-final tie in Dublin, Ballyboden St Enda’s bowed out against Cuala. A four-point semi-final defeat in the 2026 instalment between the pair, after a two-point success for Ballyboden in the corresponding 2025 fixture. The current Leinster title holders have reached the end of this particular road.

The last three All-Ireland club football kingpins have not managed to win their county championship in the subsequent season. That demonstrates just how exhausting it can be to reach the club summit, and the scale of the achievement by a side like Corofin in collecting the Andy Merrigan Cup every season from 2018-20.

Colm Basquel dejected after Ballyboden's defeat. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

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2. Edendork make it to Tyrone’s big day

The wait, if you want to call it that, for a Tyrone club retaining the senior football championship and the O’Neill Cup, stretches into a 22nd year with Loughmacrory falling to Errigal Ciaran in Sunday’s semi-final in front of 4,000 in Carrickmore.

The crazy thing is, it wasn’t even the biggest story of the weekend. That goes to Edendork St Malachy’s, who made it their first county final by beating Donaghmore on Saturday night.

Just three miles separate these rivals and Donaghmore earned the favourites’ tag after their 17-point hammering of Carrickmore. But with Niall Morgan majestic with two pointers from the dead ball and from play, and Tyrone midfielder Conn Kilpatrick continuing his great form, they become the 12th different club to contest a senior final over the past 20 years.

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Tyrone and Edendork player Conn Kilpatrick. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

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3. The Barrs and The Glen in Cork final

It is a pairing that has a rich tradition in Cork hurling circles, but in terms of meeting on the biggest club day, the St Finbarr’s-Glen Rovers rivalry has been trapped in the past. Now a modern showdown awaits, Sunday’s semi-final successes paving the way for the duo to meet in a final for the first time since 1988. Along with the other city powerhouse Blackrock, the trio dominate the Cork roll of honour. Finals between the long-standing rivals have started to surface again, Blackrock defeating Glen Rovers in 2020 and St Finbarr’s overcoming Blackrock in 2022.

For all the past success achieved, the current groups will vigorously chase this title. That 2022 triumph is the only crown St Finbarr’s have lifted in the last 33 years. Glen Rovers put back-to-back championships together in 2015 and 2016, after a barren spell since 1989 before that, but in the last decade they have lost three finals and been relegated from the top tier. Micheál Mullins bagged two key goals as Glen Rovers defeated Midleton on Sunday, while Ethan Twomey’s third-quarter strike was the crucial score as St Finbarr’s defeated Kanturk.

Conor McCarthy celebrates after Glen Rovers won, Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

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4. Garrymore bridge 44-year gap in Mayo

To get to their first county final in 44 years, nobody can say that Garrymore have not been road-tested.

After disposing of Crossmolina in that memorable ‘ ome quarter-final a fortnight ago, Garrymore were taken down the stretch in the semi-final win over Belmullet – themselves seeking to make a first final since 2021 – before ultimately prevailing 2-16 to 2-15 after extra-time.

They had to survive a final scare as Belmullet goalkeeper Shane Nallen was off with his two-point free in the final kick of the game.

In a parish as football-centric as Garrymore, they instantly recognise that the final is another meeting of the team they beat in 1982 – Castlebar Mitchels – who beat Breaffy in the other semi-final.

Full Time from Ballina in Extra time We are through to a County Final!!! https://t.co/S8AxWMkqXb — Garrymore GAA (@Garrymoregaa) October 4, 2026

Garrymore and Mayo player Eoin McGreal. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

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Related Reads Garrymore end 44-year wait for Mayo senior decider as St Brigid's storm into Roscommon final Cuala knock out Dublin and Leinster champions Ballyboden at semi-final stage St Finbarr's and Glen Rovers set up first Cork final meeting since 1988

5. Tommie Larkins make breakthrough in Galway

Down to the last four in the home of this year’s Liam MacCarthy Cup runner-up, with some familiar and formidable names involved. Last January’s All-Ireland finalists and Galway three-in-a-row chasing Loughrea. 2025 beaten semi-finalists Craughwell and 2024 beaten semi-finalists Clarinbridge.

The novelty and charm is provided by the identity of the remaining semi-finalist. Tommie Larkins achieved such progress in a sensational manner. Trailing by six points in the 40th minute of Saturday’s quarter-final, they fired 2-4 without reply to surge 3-12 to 0-17 clear in the 48th minute. Turloughmore produced a powerful surge to cut the deficit to one but Tommie Larkins held out to win by two.

Former Galway hurler Jason Flynn. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Offaly boss Johnny Kelly is part of their coaching team, while the playing hero was Jason Flynn, the 2017 Galway All-Ireland winner who shot 3-8. After suffering five quarter-final losses in recent times, this was a sweet success for Tommie Larkins. They have not featured in a semi-final since 1982 and their only final appearance came back in 1971.

Next up is a contest against Clarinbridge, while Loughrea play Craughwell in the other encounter.

HIGHLIGHTS: @tommylarkinsgaa are into the Galway Senior Hurling semi-finals after a win over @turloughmorehc earlier today @Galway_GAA https://t.co/1e63ozDwDC — StreamSport.ie (@StreamsportI) October 3, 2026

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6. Armagh set alight by Crossmaglen two-pointers

Before the county board was even affiliated, the men of Crossmaglen were winning the championship in Armagh, with Crossmaglen Red Hands down as having been awarded the 1887 title after a walkover against Keady.

With 47 county titles, the modern-day Rangers (first title in 1911) are incredibly decorated, but even in their long history, Sunday’s county semi-final win really was something.

At half-time, Lurgan opponents Clann Éireann were winning by 13 points. Sure, there was a stiff wind, but hardly a gale.

In the second half, Cross showed just exactly why the two-point arc has become such an addition to Gaelic football, floating over eight such scores. From the O’Neill brothers Oisín, Rian and Aaron, came seven two-pointers alone.

Watch it back ON DEMAND. Game of the year!!! So Far....... https://t.co/zZYWd1qrAN https://t.co/fc9BLqzISz — Armagh_GAA (@Armagh_GAA) October 4, 2026

They now meet Killeavy in the final, managed by their own clubman Stevie McDonnell, who are appearing in their first final since 1988, and have three titles from 1914, 1915 and 1948.