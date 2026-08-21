Rhasidat Adeleke to race over 100m in Italy next weekend

RHASIDAT ADELEKE WILL race over 100m at Grand Prix Brescia next weekend.

The European 200m silver medallist is set to return to action in Italy on Sunday 30 August, halving her distance and continuing to focus on shorter sprinting.

Adeleke will line out alongside European 100m and 200m champion Amy Hunt in a star-studded international field. Jamaican duo Brianna Lyston and Tia Clayton are among several other sub 11-second stars to have entered.

Adeleke’s 100m personal best is 11.13 seconds, having smashed the Irish record in June 2024.

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Women's 100m #Brescia



Amy Hunt

Tia Clayton

Brianna Lyston

Sabrina Dockery

Ashanti Moore

Brittany Brown

Jenna Prandini

Rhasidat Adeleke

Kelly Doualla



via @Queenatleticahttps://t.co/Ids9uuLrRP — Siro (@siropierini) August 20, 2026

The 23-year-old Dubliner set a 200m national record as she won silver in Birmingham last week, bouncing back from an injury-hit stint in style.

There are no Irish athletes scheduled to compete at Friday evening’s Diamond League meet in Lausanne, with Great Britain’s Hunt among the headline entries.

Other legs follow in Silesia, Zürich and Brussels, before World Athletics’ inaugural Ultimate Championship in Budapest from 11 to 13 September.

European 800m champion Mark English and 1500m bronze medallist Andrew Coscoran are currently inside the rankings, along with Cian McPhillips and Sharlene Mawdsley, while Adeleke and Sarah Healy are among those outside their respective quotas with three weeks to go.

Meanwhile, Adeleke has signed up to race over 200m at the Athlos meetings in London (18 September) and New York (2 October).