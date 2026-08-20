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LIVE: Shamrock Rovers v KuPS, Conference League play-off
22mins: Shamrock Rovers 0-0 KuPS
Rovers just lacking that final pass at the moment. Lopes knocks a long ball forward, but it misses it’s target and bounces out for a goalkick.
17mins: Shamrock Rovers 0-0 KuPS
KuPS give the ball away somewhat carelessly and Watts goes driving down the right. He puts a decent ball in, but a defender gets a foot in to clear it.
12mins: Shamrock Rovers 0-0 KuPS
KuPS have dragged a tame shot from distance wide, but Rovers enjoying most of the ball and looking the more dangerous at the moment. Not a huge amount of pace to the game just yet.
In other news, Troy Parrott’s move to Real Betis has just been confirmed with this, em, unusual announcement video.
6mins: Shamrock Rovers 0-0 KuPS
Some confusion at the back from Rovers and KuPs have the first corner of the game.
The visitors go short before whipping in a dangerous ball, which Rovers manage to clear.
2mins: Shamrock Rovers 0-0 KuPS
Graham Burke works the ball into a nice position on the edge of the box, he tries to drag the ball back onto his left foot but is knocked to the ground. The Rovers man wants a free but play goes on.
KICK-OFF
We’re underway in Tallaght.
Here’s how Stephen Bradley’s side line up tonight.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Shamrock Rovers’ crucial Uefa Conference League play-off first-leg with Finnish champions KuPS.
Kick-off in Tallaght is at 8pm, and we’ll bring you all the action as it happens.
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conference league kups Live Minute-by-Minute Soccer Shamrock Rovers