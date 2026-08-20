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A view of Tallaght Stadium ahead of tonight's game.
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LIVE: Shamrock Rovers v KuPS, Conference League play-off

Follow all the action as it happens in Tallaght.
1 hr ago KICK-OFF We’re underway in Tallaght.
7.40pm, 20 Aug 2026

1 hr ago 8:23PM

22mins: Shamrock Rovers 0-0 KuPS

Rovers just lacking that final pass at the moment. Lopes knocks a long ball forward, but it misses it’s target and bounces out for a goalkick.

1 hr ago 8:18PM

17mins: Shamrock Rovers 0-0 KuPS

KuPS give the ball away somewhat carelessly and Watts goes driving down the right. He puts a decent ball in, but a defender gets a foot in to clear it.

1 hr ago 8:13PM

12mins: Shamrock Rovers 0-0 KuPS

KuPS have dragged a tame shot from distance wide, but Rovers enjoying most of the ball and looking the more dangerous at the moment. Not a huge amount of pace to the game just yet.

In other news, Troy Parrott’s move to Real Betis has just been confirmed with this, em, unusual announcement video.

1 hr ago 8:07PM

6mins: Shamrock Rovers 0-0 KuPS

Some confusion at the back from Rovers and KuPs have the first corner of the game.

The visitors go short before whipping in a dangerous ball, which Rovers manage to clear.

1 hr ago 8:03PM

2mins: Shamrock Rovers 0-0 KuPS

Graham Burke works the ball into a nice position on the edge of the box, he tries to drag the ball back onto his left foot but is knocked to the ground. The Rovers man wants a free but play goes on.

1 hr ago 8:01PM

KICK-OFF

We’re underway in Tallaght.

1 hr ago 7:47PM

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Shamrock Rovers’ crucial Uefa Conference League play-off first-leg with Finnish champions KuPS.

Kick-off in Tallaght is at 8pm, and we’ll bring you all the action as it happens.

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