Ireland Men miss out on last eight at Hockey World Cup following 3-1 defeat to Spain

Ireland 1

Spain 3

Dave Sihra reports from the Belfius Hockey Arena

At the Belfius Hockey Arena, Ireland saw their hopes of possibly progressing to the semi-final stage at the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup evaporate during the last quarter, but missed chances will haunt the Green Machine who were largely in control of their own destiny after a high octane performance against South Africa on Tuesday.

Head coach Mark Tumilty’s side began confidently against Spain, perhaps still feeling the after-effects of their feelgood 4-1 victory just two days prior. However Ireland, who didn’t need a win today to progress, looked too content playing deep early on whereas Spain appeared much clearer in their thinking.

Ireland 0-1 Spain



The Irish men's side have fallen behind in the first quarter of their Hockey World Cup group clash



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📺 Watch live - https://t.co/XnOP6grnB7 pic.twitter.com/rBb5jvgth4 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 20, 2026

Ireland 1-1 Spain



Lee Cole equalises for Ireland with a penalty stroke in the Men's Hockey World Cup match



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One dangerous pass too many into the Irish circle eventually saw Spain go ahead when Nicolas Alvarez put away a chance clinically in front of goal despite the outstretched stick of goalkeeper Jaime Carr, who couldn’t quite keep it out.

Tumilty had said going behind probably helped his side against South Africa and now again Ireland looked much more purposeful in the second quarter playing higher up the pitch while increasing their overall tempo.

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The Green Machine were soon offered a life-line in the 19th minute when a defender blocked an Irish shot on the line with his body which led to a penalty stroke that Lee Cole duly put away.

Ireland 1-2 Spain



Ireland have fallen behind for a second time in the final quarter of the Men's Hockey World Cup group clash



📱Updates - https://t.co/HPD3OFnyJ6



📺 Watch live - https://t.co/XnOP6grnB7 pic.twitter.com/AwBxtoRTri — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 20, 2026

Ireland were now back in control but the high stakes nature of the game eventually saw

some afters between Peter McKibbin and José Basterra after the Red Sticks won a penalty corner right on half-time, which the referee didn’t allow to be played.

With both teams slowly moving off the field Murray was even seen lightly pushing a Spanish player during the scramble.

Heavy rains had briefly halted an earlier game at the venue but now in glorious sunshine, the Red Sticks, who are ranked three spots ahead of Ireland took control of the tie, especially during the final quarter.

Having gone to the well against South Africa, Ireland eventually became anxious in the closing moments of the match as passes uncharacteristically missed teammates. Shape also drifted as energy levels began to drop.

A yellow card for Tuesday’s double goal hero Lee Cole in the 60th minute after an extended conversation with the referee largely typified Ireland’s day, who next face Malaysia on Friday at 1pm (Irish time) as part of remaining classification games with important ranking points still on offer.

The Green Machine’s win against South Africa was their first in the group stage of a Men’s Hockey World Cup in 48 years, however at the final whistle even that now seemed a long time ago.

IRELAND: J Carr (GK); L Witherow, J McKee, K Marshall (capt), S Murray, P McKibbin, J Duncan, L Cole, L Rowe, F Gibson, A Empey. Rolling subs: M Nelson, M McNellis, B Walker, J Lynch, P Brown, S Hyland.