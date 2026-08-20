Troy Parrott to land in Spain today to complete €20 million Real Betis move

TROY PARROTT WILL land in Spain at around 3.30pm (2.30pm Irish time) this afternoon to complete his move to Real Betis.

The Dubliner has been linked with several European clubs following an impressive 2025-26 campaign.

Last season, Parrott scored 31 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions at club level with AZ Alkmaar, plus six goals in Ireland’s World Cup qualifying campaign, including a memorable hat-trick away to Hungary.

West Ham, Ajax and Porto were among the clubs linked with a move for the 24-year-old.

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But Parrott looks set to line out for Manuel Pellegrini’s side, who finished fifth in La Liga last season to qualify for the Champions League.

The 42 understands the fee will be in the region of €20 million.