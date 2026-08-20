Top scorers - Who will win the Premier League Golden Boot this season?

1. Erling Haaland – Manchester City

The Norwegian forward will surely be the frontrunner for this award, having won it in three of the last four seasons. He topped the scoring charts again at the end of the last campaign with 27 goals, five more than his closest challenger, Igor Thiago.

He carried that goal-scoring form into the World Cup, where he scored seven times on the way to reaching the quarter-finals, including a brace to dump Brazil out of the tournament.

Haaland is now just one off the record of Golden Boot wins, which is shared by Arsenal icon Thierry Henry and former Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah.

And while he had a quiet outing in Man City’s 3-0 defeat against Arsenal in the Community Shield last weekend, Haaland will still be a considerable threat up front.

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Liverpool's Alexander Isak. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

2. Alexander Isak – Liverpool

After signing from Newcastle for a record-breaking €145 million, Isak endured a difficult start to life at Anfield due to a combination of injury and loss of form. He suffered a broken leg which required surgery and kept him out of training until April.

Isak scored just four goals in his debut campaign with the Reds as a result, but played every minute for Sweden during their World Cup run and looks to be fully fit again.

He has a proven record for racking up big goal tallies, and was third on the list of top scorers in 2024 with 21 goals for Newcastle. Isak scored 23 times the following season to finish second in the charts behind Mohamed Salah.

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3. Igor Thiago – Brentford

The runner-up to Haaland for last year’s Golden Boot award will be hoping for another prolific season up front for Brentford.

Thiago scored 22 goals last year in his second term with the Premier League side after joining from Club Brugge in 2024. His first season was marred by injuries, which limited him to just eight appearances and zero goals.

But his form has drastically improved, and he was rewarded with a place in Brazil’s World Cup squad. The 26-year-old will hope to continue building on that progress as a new club season begins.

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Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

4. Ollie Watkins – Aston Villa

Since joining Aston Villa from Brentford in 2020, Watkins has been a consistent scoring threat. The 30-year-old was fifth on the Golden Boot leaderboard last season with 16 goals, playing a key role as Villa finished in fourth place, while also winning the Europa League.

Watkins became Aston Villa’s record Premier League scorer in 2025 after supplying the winner against Bournemouth to reach goal number 75. That elevated him above Gabriel Agbonlahor on the club’s all-time list.

Watkins was also included in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the World Cup, making substitute appearances against Panama and France.

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5. Joao Pedro – Chelsea

Pedro finished as the fifth-highest scorer in the Premier League for 2025/2026 with 15 goals, and hit 20 across all competitions.

But despite that output, he did not make the Brazil squad for the World Cup, with Carlo Ancelotti opting to include Neymar despite a three-year absence from international football. That decision was widely criticised as Pedro is the in-form striker, something which he may rely on for motivation to prove a point this season.

It’s also an opportunity to impress under new manager Xabi Alonso as the former Real Madrid boss prepares for his first managerial gig in the Premier League.

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Arsenal's Viktor Gyökeres. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

6. Viktor Gyökeres – Arsenal

The Sweden international had a debut season to remember with Arsenal, finishing as their top scorer with 21 goals across all competitions. 14 of those were in the Premier League as the Gunners became champions for the first time in 22 years.

It’s the highest return of a new arrival since Alexis Sanchez bagged 25 goals after joining in 2014/2015.

Gyökeres also made an appearance in the Champions League final, coming on for Martin Ødegaard during the second half of their battle with PSG, which ended 1-1 after extra time.

He was the first to step up for Arsenal during the penalty shootout, and coolly dispatched his effort as Mikel Arteta’s side were narrowly denied 4-3 in the end.

With a Premier League title defence on the line, and Kai Havertz’s recent injury struggles, there could be more opportunities for Gyökeres in the coming months.

Who do you think will win the Premier League Golden Boot?

