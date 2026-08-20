McCartan and Wynne claim Players of the Month for August

CORK’S SORCHA MCCARTAN, and Roscommon’s Saoirse Wynne, have been honoured with the PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month Awards for August after playing starring roles in their All-Ireland wins.

McCartan played with a broken finger in the All-Ireland camogie triumph over Galway and won Player of the Match, scoring 0-4 from play.

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The former Down camog has found a home in Cork after a brilliant winter with her club St Finbarr’s and has gone on from there to help Cork to their 31st All-Ireland.

An immense defensive display in a sweeper role in the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Football final saw Saoirse Wynne inspire the Rossies to a convincing 2-12 to 0-06 victory over Fermanagh. Wynne’s selfless efforts and gritty determination contributed massively to Roscommon lifting the trophy for the first time in 21 years.

GPA CEO Tom Parsons said at the event, “Congratulations to Sorcha and Saoirse on being named the August Players of the Month.

“Both played hugely influential roles in helping their counties to victory in their All-Ireland Finals, producing big performances when it mattered most.

“To finish the season as All-Ireland champions and receive the recognition of your fellow players at the pinnacle of the season is a fantastic achievement and they can be incredibly proud of the part they played in bringing All-Ireland success back to Cork and Roscommon.”