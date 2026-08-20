Fixture details confirmed for FAI Cup quarter-finals, with two games live on RTÉ

THE FIXTURE DETAILS for the Club Orange FAI Cup quarter-finals have been confirmed, with two games to be broadcast live on RTÉ2.

The Dublin derby meeting of St Patrick’s Athletic and Bohemians will be played at Richmond Park on Saturday, 5 September [KO 4pm], and shown live on RTÉ2.

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The channel will also cover Derry City’s clash with Dundalk on Sunday, 6 September [KO 4pm].

On Friday, 4 September, Waterford are home to Sligo Rovers and Galway United travel to face Drogheda United [both 7.45pm], with both fixtures available on LOITV.

Club Orange Men’s FAI Cup fixtures:

Friday, 4 September

Drogheda United v Galway United, Sullivan and Lambe Park, 7.45pm

Waterford v Sligo Rovers, The RSC, 7.45pm

Saturday, 5 September

St. Patrick’s Athletic v Bohemians, Richmond Park, 4pm

Sunday, 6 September