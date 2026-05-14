Crowley back for Munster as Barron has red card overturned

MUNSTER HAVE BEEN given a major boost with out-half Jack Crowley returning to their starting XV for Saturday’s URC clash with the Lions at Thomond Park [KO 7.45pm, Premier Sports].
Crowley is back after a leg injury kept him out of last weekend’s loss away to Connacht, and he is one of five changes to Clayton McMillan’s Munster side for the final regular-season round.
Munster sit sixth in the URC, while the Lions are fifth, with both hopeful of wrapping up their play-off spots.
Seán O’Brien comes in on the left wing, while hooker Niall Scannell, blindside flanker Jack O’Donoghue, and number eight Brian Gleeson also start.
Scannell and replacement tighthead John Ryan are both involved for what could be their final games at Thomond Park before retirement. With Tadhg Beirne sidelined, Craig Casey captains Munster for the first time in the Limerick venue.
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Munster have been able to include hooker Diarmuid Barron on the bench after his red card was overturned.
Barron attended a disciplinary hearing over the red card he received against Connacht last weekend. The Munster hooker was initially shown a yellow card by referee Peter Martin for a croc roll on Dylan Tierney-Martin in the first half. This was subsequently upgraded to a 20-minute red card after a review.
A statement from the URC today reads that Barron’s case was reviewed by an Independent Disciplinary Committee featuring Sheriff Kathrine Mackie (Chair, Scotland), Charles Samson (Scotland), Chris Watts (Wales).
They have agreed that “an act of foul play had occurred but found that the level of danger could not be clearly justified in order to upgrade the sanction to a red card.
“As a result, the Red Card has not been upheld by the Disciplinary Committee and the Player is free to play this weekend.”
The statement also reads that Barron “accepted that he had committed an act of foul play but that his actions did not merit a red card.”
Munster have confirmed that Edwin Edogbo [shoulder] and Lee Barron [neck] have joined their injury list, while Roman Salanoa [hamstring] has suffered another setback in his bid to return after nearly three years on the sidelines.
Munster:
15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Smith
13. Alex Nankivell
12. Dan Kelly
11. Seán O’Brien
10. Jack Crowley
9. Craig Casey (captain)
1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Niall Scannell
3. Michael Ala’alatoa
4. Tom Ahern
5. Fineen Wycherley
6. Jack O’Donoghue
7. John Hodnett
8. Brian Gleeson
Replacements:
16. Diarmuid Barron
17. Josh Wycherley
18. John Ryan
19. Evan O’Connell
20. Gavin Coombes
21. Ben O’Donovan
22. JJ Hanrahan
23. Alex Kendellen
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Crowley back for Munster as Barron has red card overturned
LAST UPDATE | 21 mins ago
MUNSTER HAVE BEEN given a major boost with out-half Jack Crowley returning to their starting XV for Saturday’s URC clash with the Lions at Thomond Park [KO 7.45pm, Premier Sports].
Crowley is back after a leg injury kept him out of last weekend’s loss away to Connacht, and he is one of five changes to Clayton McMillan’s Munster side for the final regular-season round.
Munster sit sixth in the URC, while the Lions are fifth, with both hopeful of wrapping up their play-off spots.
Seán O’Brien comes in on the left wing, while hooker Niall Scannell, blindside flanker Jack O’Donoghue, and number eight Brian Gleeson also start.
Scannell and replacement tighthead John Ryan are both involved for what could be their final games at Thomond Park before retirement. With Tadhg Beirne sidelined, Craig Casey captains Munster for the first time in the Limerick venue.
Munster have been able to include hooker Diarmuid Barron on the bench after his red card was overturned.
Barron attended a disciplinary hearing over the red card he received against Connacht last weekend. The Munster hooker was initially shown a yellow card by referee Peter Martin for a croc roll on Dylan Tierney-Martin in the first half. This was subsequently upgraded to a 20-minute red card after a review.
A statement from the URC today reads that Barron’s case was reviewed by an Independent Disciplinary Committee featuring Sheriff Kathrine Mackie (Chair, Scotland), Charles Samson (Scotland), Chris Watts (Wales).
They have agreed that “an act of foul play had occurred but found that the level of danger could not be clearly justified in order to upgrade the sanction to a red card.
“As a result, the Red Card has not been upheld by the Disciplinary Committee and the Player is free to play this weekend.”
The statement also reads that Barron “accepted that he had committed an act of foul play but that his actions did not merit a red card.”
Munster have confirmed that Edwin Edogbo [shoulder] and Lee Barron [neck] have joined their injury list, while Roman Salanoa [hamstring] has suffered another setback in his bid to return after nearly three years on the sidelines.
Munster:
15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Smith
13. Alex Nankivell
12. Dan Kelly
11. Seán O’Brien
10. Jack Crowley
9. Craig Casey (captain)
1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Niall Scannell
3. Michael Ala’alatoa
4. Tom Ahern
5. Fineen Wycherley
6. Jack O’Donoghue
7. John Hodnett
8. Brian Gleeson
Replacements:
16. Diarmuid Barron
17. Josh Wycherley
18. John Ryan
19. Evan O’Connell
20. Gavin Coombes
21. Ben O’Donovan
22. JJ Hanrahan
23. Alex Kendellen
Referee: Andrea Piardi [FIR].
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