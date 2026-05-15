IRELAND HEAD COACH Scott Bemand has made one change to his starting XV for Sunday’s final-round Women’s Six Nations clash with Scotland at the Aviva Stadium [KO 2.30pm, Virgin Media One].
30,000 tickets have been sold for Ireland’s first-ever standalone game at the Dublin venue, meaning Sunday’s game will smash the existing attendance record for a home Irish game of 9,206.
Bemand has tweaked his pack with the inclusion of Sam Monaghan in the second row, as Dorothy Wall drops onto the bench.
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Otherwise, it’s an unchanged starting XV as Stacey Flood, Béibhinn Parsons, and Robyn O’Connor form the back three, Eve Higgins partners Aoife Dalton team up in midfield, and Emily Lane and Dannah O’Brien make up the halfback pairing.
Ellena Perry, Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald and Linda Djougang start in the front row for the fifth consecutive time, Monaghan joins Fiona Tuite in the second row, while Brittany Hogan, captain Erin King, and Aoife Wafer form the back row again.
Vicky Elmes Kinlan returns on the Irish bench as Bemand opts for a 5/3 split this weekend.
Ireland are hoping to secure third place in the Six Nations with a victory, while the teams are also competing for the new Siobhan Cattigan Trophy, which is named after Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan, who passed away in 2021 at the age of 26.
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One change for Ireland, with 30,000 tickets sold for Scotland clash
IRELAND HEAD COACH Scott Bemand has made one change to his starting XV for Sunday’s final-round Women’s Six Nations clash with Scotland at the Aviva Stadium [KO 2.30pm, Virgin Media One].
30,000 tickets have been sold for Ireland’s first-ever standalone game at the Dublin venue, meaning Sunday’s game will smash the existing attendance record for a home Irish game of 9,206.
Bemand has tweaked his pack with the inclusion of Sam Monaghan in the second row, as Dorothy Wall drops onto the bench.
Otherwise, it’s an unchanged starting XV as Stacey Flood, Béibhinn Parsons, and Robyn O’Connor form the back three, Eve Higgins partners Aoife Dalton team up in midfield, and Emily Lane and Dannah O’Brien make up the halfback pairing.
Ellena Perry, Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald and Linda Djougang start in the front row for the fifth consecutive time, Monaghan joins Fiona Tuite in the second row, while Brittany Hogan, captain Erin King, and Aoife Wafer form the back row again.
Vicky Elmes Kinlan returns on the Irish bench as Bemand opts for a 5/3 split this weekend.
Ireland are hoping to secure third place in the Six Nations with a victory, while the teams are also competing for the new Siobhan Cattigan Trophy, which is named after Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan, who passed away in 2021 at the age of 26.
Ireland:
15. Stacey Flood
14. Béibhinn Parsons
13. Aoife Dalton
12. Eve Higgins
11. Robyn O’Connor
10. Dannah O’Brien
9. Emily Lane
1. Ellena Perry
2. Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald
3. Linda Djougang
4. Sam Monaghan
5. Fiona Tuite
6. Brittany Hogan
7. Erin King (captain)
8. Aoife Wafer
Replacements:
16. Neve Jones
17. Sadhbh McGrath
18. Eilís Cahill
19. Dorothy Wall
20. Ruth Campbell
21. Katie Whelan
22. Vicky Elmes Kinlan
23. Niamh Gallagher
Referee: Aurélie Groizeleau [FFR].
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