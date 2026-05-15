One change for Ireland, with 30,000 tickets sold for Scotland clash

IRELAND HEAD COACH Scott Bemand has made one change to his starting XV for Sunday’s final-round Women’s Six Nations clash with Scotland at the Aviva Stadium [KO 2.30pm, Virgin Media One].

30,000 tickets have been sold for Ireland’s first-ever standalone game at the Dublin venue, meaning Sunday’s game will smash the existing attendance record for a home Irish game of 9,206.

Bemand has tweaked his pack with the inclusion of Sam Monaghan in the second row, as Dorothy Wall drops onto the bench.

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Otherwise, it’s an unchanged starting XV as Stacey Flood, Béibhinn Parsons, and Robyn O’Connor form the back three, Eve Higgins partners Aoife Dalton team up in midfield, and Emily Lane and Dannah O’Brien make up the halfback pairing.

Ellena Perry, Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald and Linda Djougang start in the front row for the fifth consecutive time, Monaghan joins Fiona Tuite in the second row, while Brittany Hogan, captain Erin King, and Aoife Wafer form the back row again.

Vicky Elmes Kinlan returns on the Irish bench as Bemand opts for a 5/3 split this weekend.

Ireland are hoping to secure third place in the Six Nations with a victory, while the teams are also competing for the new Siobhan Cattigan Trophy, which is named after Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan, who passed away in 2021 at the age of 26.

Ireland:

15. Stacey Flood

14. Béibhinn Parsons

13. Aoife Dalton

12. Eve Higgins

11. Robyn O’Connor

10. Dannah O’Brien

9. Emily Lane

1. Ellena Perry

2. Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald

3. Linda Djougang

4. Sam Monaghan

5. Fiona Tuite

6. Brittany Hogan

7. Erin King (captain)

8. Aoife Wafer

Replacements:

16. Neve Jones

17. Sadhbh McGrath

18. Eilís Cahill

19. Dorothy Wall

20. Ruth Campbell

21. Katie Whelan

22. Vicky Elmes Kinlan

23. Niamh Gallagher

Referee: Aurélie Groizeleau [FFR].