Poll: Who do you think will win the 2026/27 Premier League?

A NEW PREMIER League season is upon us.

The action gets underway on Friday evening as Arsenal begin their title defence against the newly promoted Coventry City.

After ending that 22-year wait for the top prize in English football, all eyes will be on the Gunners in their quest for back-to-back titles.

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Manchester United will get their campaign off the mark on Saturday afternoon with a trip to Hull City while Manchester City (v Bournemouth) and Liverpool (v Newcastle United) will be in action on Sunday, before Chelsea face Fulham on Monday evening.

It’s a time of new beginnings for some of the title contenders. United go into the new season with Michael Carrick as their permanent manager after a productive interim spell which yielded a third-place finish in the league.

Liverpool have appointed Andoni Iraola as their new head coach, hoping for better returns after a disastrous title defence under Arne Slot.

The age of Xabi Alonso will be an intriguing watch at Chelsea. He takes over from interim boss Calum McFarlane, who oversaw their FA Cup final defeat against Man City.

Aston Villa finished fourth in the Premier League last season and after ending a 30-year trophy drought with their Europa League success, Unai Emery’s side will be hoping for further growth this year.

But who will be crowned league champions next May? Will Arsenal successfully defend their crown? Or will they be overthrown? Cast your vote here and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Who will win the Premier League?

