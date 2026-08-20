Ireland's World Cup dream ends despite impressive defensive effort against Belgium

Ireland 1

Belgium 2

Dave Sihra reports from the Belfius Hockey Arena

AT THE BELFIUS Hockey Arena in Wavre with a win required to possibly progress for a semi-final spot, the Ireland Women’s team delivered an exceptional defensive effort for much of the game after Charlotte Beggs took her chance in front of goal, but ultimately Gareth Grundie’s side couldn’t hold on.

Ireland initially saw off a dominant Belgian display fuelled by their home support to return a bit of pressure of their own.

Katie Mullan used all of her physicality to make her presence felt up front and eventually won a penalty corner that led to Ireland getting the ball into the Belgian goal after a mad scramble. Jubilation for Irish fans. However a long review found an Irish backstick to rule it out, leading to another penalty corner which the Belgian defence negotiated.

A third Irish penalty corner in the sequence again caused a scramble. This time Ireland found the Belgian goal care of Charlotte Beggs in the 13th minute. Now there was elation for Irish fans having been through several reviews.

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Goal!



Ireland 1-0 Belgium



It's a shock lead for Ireland. Charlotte Beggs finds the net, what a time for a first goal in green.



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Belgium distinctly increased their tempo in the second and third quarters and Gareth Grundie’s side had to toil hard during long sequences of play without the ball.

Ireland looked to defend for their lives with Lizzy Murphy expertly reading situations in her own circle to studiously intervene when required. A notable mention has to go to a brilliant stick save in the first half that was travelling to the top corner.

In the second half however Ireland were largely pinned in close to their own circle without the ability to play from the back due to the intensity of the Belgian press. Even still with the effort required Hannah McLoughlin and Roisin Upton put in exceptional performances at the back to see off the Belgian threat with Michelle Struikj in particular causing problems.

There was also a sense that the Red Panthers were wasteful with the many chances they were afforded in front of goal. All of that tension ended in the 49th minute when Charlotte Englebert with not much space managed a sweet strike that beat Murphy on her right side. It was only a matter of time.

Goal



Ireland 1-1 Belgium



Charlotte Englebert eventually breaks down Ireland in the final quarter



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With Englebert’s goal to level matters, Belgium’s supporters radically increased in volume with Irish fans for the most part making themselves heard before. With three minutes remaining and a win desperately needed by Ireland for a top two finish, Murphy was taken off for the extra outfielder. This allowed Ambre Ballenghien though to score with a diving deflection in the final minute to send local fans into the stratosphere.

Goal



Ireland 1-2 Belgium



Belgium grab a late goal through Amber Ballenghien to seal their progress.



Irish hopes come to an end after a brave effort



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The Green Machine fought until the very end, even moving seven players forward with the restart but the final whistle sent nearly all to the ground after putting in such a physically demanding defensive effort, which ultimately fell short.

Ireland Women are next in action against Scotland on Saturday at 10.30am (Irish time) as part of remaining classification games with vital ranking points on offer.

IRELAND: E Murphy (GK); S McAuley, R Upton, N Carey, S Hawkshaw (capt), K Mullan, H McLoughlin, E Curran, C Beggs, M Jennings, A Utri. Rolling subs: M Carey, E Neill, C Perdue, C Hamill, M Power, E Kealy.