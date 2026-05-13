Ireland's fixtures confirmed as 2027 Women's Six Nations takes new 'Super Saturdays' format

IRELAND’S FIXTURES FOR the 2027 Women’s Six Nations have been confirmed.

The 2027 championship will be played across a series of ‘Super Saturdays’, starting on Saturday, 10 April and finishing on Saturday, 15 May.

Scott Bemand’s team will open their 2027 campaign away to Scotland.

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Ireland will then host France in round two, before a round three trip to face Wales.

Following a rest week, Ireland are at home to England and then away to Italy on the final weekend.

While kick-off times have been confirmed, the venues for the 2027 fixtures have yet to be announced.

Our 2027 Guinness Women's Six Nations fixtures are confirmed. pic.twitter.com/YUqdRAyAXR — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) May 13, 2026

RTÉ and Virgin Media Television will share live coverage of Ireland’s games.

Ireland host Scotland in their final game of the 2026 Six Nations on Sunday, with over 28,000 tickets sold ahead of a record-breaking day at Aviva Stadium.

Women’s Six Nations channels have seen a 109% increase in engagement across this year’s championship, and 143% increase in views – representing 1.9 million engagements and 70 million views respectively.