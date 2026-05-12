Southampton beat Middlesbrough after extra time to book play-off final against Hull

Southampton 2

Middlesbrough 1

Southampton win 2-1 on aggregate

NORTHERN IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Shea Charles found the net in the 116th minute as Southampton beat Middlesbrough 2-1 after extra time to reach the Championship play-off final.

Advertisement

Southampton will face Hull City for promotion to the Premier League at Wembley on Saturday, 23 May, after a dramatic semi-final second leg, with the sides having previously played out a stalemate at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

Middlesbrough’s Riley McGree opened the scoring after just five minutes at St Mary’s, with Ross Stewart pulling the hosts level in first-half added time.

The sides once again couldn’t be separated until, with just four minutes of extra time remaining, Charles found the net with what appeared to be a well-delivered in-swinging cross from the right-hand side, the ball evading every player in the box and skipping past Sol Brynn in the visitors’ goal.

Republic of Ireland internationals Ryan Manning and Finn Azaz played all 120 minutes for the Saints, while Alan Browne came off the bench in the 73rd minute for ‘Boro.

More to follow.