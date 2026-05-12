Karl Dickson to take charge of Leinster's Champions Cup final

ENGLAND’S KARL DICKSON has been confirmed as the referee for Leinster’s Champions Cup final against Bordeaux in Bilbao on Saturday, 23 May.

Dickson last refereed Leinster in their 40-13 victory over La Rochelle in the Champions Cup quarter-final in 2024, while he took charge of Ireland’s 2026 Six Nations matches against France and Wales.

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Another English referee, Matthew Carley, has meanwhile been appointed to the Challenge Cup final between Ulster and Montpellier on Friday, 22 May. Carley took charge of Ireland’s November international defeat to South Africa last year.