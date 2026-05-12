More Stories
Karl Dickson. Nick Elliott/INPHO
on the whistle

Karl Dickson to take charge of Leinster's Champions Cup final

Matthew Carley has been appointed to Ulster’s Challenge Cup final against Montpellier.
12.53pm, 12 May 2026
3

ENGLAND’S KARL DICKSON has been confirmed as the referee for Leinster’s Champions Cup final against Bordeaux in Bilbao on Saturday, 23 May. 

Dickson last refereed Leinster in their 40-13 victory over La Rochelle in the Champions Cup quarter-final in 2024, while he took charge of Ireland’s 2026 Six Nations matches against France and Wales. 

Another English referee, Matthew Carley, has meanwhile been appointed to the Challenge Cup final between Ulster and Montpellier on Friday, 22 May. Carley took charge of Ireland’s November international defeat to South Africa last year. 

Author
View 3 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
3 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie