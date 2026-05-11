Jordan Larmour and Tommy O'Brien back for Leinster but Will Connors ruled out for season

JORDAN LARMOUR AND Tommy O’Brien are back in contention for Leinster’s United Rugby Championship clash with Ospreys at Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Head coach Leo Cullen has also confirmed that a decision on Tadhg Furlong and James Lowe’s availability will be made later in week as the pair return to training.

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Cullen also faces an anxious wait over Jack Conan, Paddy McCarthy and Alex Usanov as that trio are underdoing the same reintigration process as Furlong and Lowe.

There was bad news on the injury front for Will Connors, as he will be absent for the remainder of the season after going off during the win against the Lions over the weekend.

Brian Deeny is due to be further assessed after sustaining an injury in the same fixture while Joshua Kenny had been forced to pull out of the squad ahead of that game and remains doubtful.

There were no updates provided by Leinster on the status of Ryan Baird, Jack Boyle, RG Snyman and Charlie Tector.