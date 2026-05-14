'It's hard to park': Ulster try to shut out Challenge Cup final with full focus on Glasgow

EVEN THOUGH FRIDAY week brings Ulster their first European final for 14 years when they contest the Challenge Cup against Montpellier in Bilbao, Michael Lowry is only focusing on this week’s URC clash with Glasgow Warriors.

Ulster need to win this final regular season round if they are to be sure of progressing to the league’s play-offs and are hosting the Warriors who are top of the table and need five points to copper fasten a first-place finish.

“It’s a must-win game. Win, you’re in (the play-offs), so I’m very much focused on that,” said Lowry when asked if his mind had drifted to next week’s shoot-out for silverware.

“Stormers (who Ulster drew with in dramatic circumstances last week) were top of the league last week and Glasgow are top this week and this is the business end of the season.

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“These are the teams that we need to be playing against going into the play-offs and it’ll really show where we’re at,” he added of two tough finishing games which, at least, are being played at the Affidea Stadium.

“It’s obviously great to be fighting on two fronts, and we really have to park next week (and the final in Bilbao). We know we’re there; we’ll prep all next week for that.

“I’m excited and hungry and let’s see what comes of it (against Glasgow).

The 27-year-old continued: “This year we’ve just been so focused on what’s coming up (next) and even now, I’m thinking about training well, and doing what we can to be ready for the game on Friday night.

However, Lowry did admit that it is not possible to completely shut out thoughts about playing in a European final.

“It is hard to park, obviously,” he said.

“It’s something you think about during the week or even after the semi-final, but back then we had to turn the page quickly, and we had Stormers six days after, which was obviously an important game and (as it turned out) a really difficult game.

“We threw everything at it and unfortunately didn’t get the win,” Lowry said of the 38-all draw with the South Africans

“(But now) we have to be aware of Glasgow, and we know what they’re going to bring and how dangerous they can be, but we need to focus on what we can get right this week.”