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Thaakir Abrahams (file pic).
Done Deal

Thaakir Abrahams leaves Munster to sign for Bulls

The player, who can feature on the wing or at fullback, joins on a two-year deal.
12.36pm, 11 May 2026

VODACOM BULLS HAVE confirmed the signing of Thaakir Abrahams from URC rivals Munster.

The player, who can feature on the wing or at fullback, joins on a two-year deal, returning to his native South Africa.

Abrahams joined Munster ahead of the 2024-25 season following one campaign in the Top 14 with Lyon.

The 27-year-old began his career in South Africa with the Sharks.

Abrahams is one of several signings announced today by the Bulls.

“We have been very deliberate in our recruitment process, identifying specific areas where we felt we needed to bolster our depth and experience,” Blue Bulls Company CEO Edgar Rathbone said. “Bringing in players of this calibre, ranging from proven match-winners to the most exciting young talent in the country, is a clear statement of our intent. We are building a squad capable of sustained success in both the Vodacom URC and Europe, and we are thrilled to welcome these men to the Loftus family.”

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