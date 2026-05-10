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Arsenal's Leandro Trossard (centre right) celebrates. Alamy Stock Photo
Soccer

Arsenal in control of Premier League title race with late win over West Ham

Gunners move five points clear with two games left as first crown in 22 years edges closer.
6.35pm, 10 May 2026
8

LEANDRO TROSSARD SCORED an 83rd-minute winner and there to edge Arsenal closer to the Premier League title.

The 1-0 victory away to West Ham United means the Gunners are five points clear of Manchester City with two games remaining.

City have an extra game in hand but the title is in Arsenal’s hands.

There was also a dramatic VAR intervention in the 95th minute when Callum Wilson thought he struck an equaliser only for the goal to be overruled for a foul on Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya from a corner kick.

The defeat means West Ham remain in the relegation zone.

More to follow…

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