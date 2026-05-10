Kevin Egan reports from King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park
ROSCOMMON ENDED GALWAY’S bid for a fifth Connacht SFC title in a row — and won their first since 2019 after an epic encounter.
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Darragh Heneghan (two) and Robert Heneghan scored the goals, while Diarmuid Murtagh hit crucial late scores as the Rossies completed a remarkable clean sweep in Connacht. They now hold the minor, U20 and senior provincial titles for the first time in their history.
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Roscommon end Galway's Connacht reign with stunning scoring finish
Roscommon 3-21
Galway 2-22
Kevin Egan reports from King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park
ROSCOMMON ENDED GALWAY’S bid for a fifth Connacht SFC title in a row — and won their first since 2019 after an epic encounter.
Darragh Heneghan (two) and Robert Heneghan scored the goals, while Diarmuid Murtagh hit crucial late scores as the Rossies completed a remarkable clean sweep in Connacht. They now hold the minor, U20 and senior provincial titles for the first time in their history.
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