Roscommon end Galway's Connacht reign with stunning scoring finish

Roscommon 3-21

Galway 2-22

Kevin Egan reports from King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park

ROSCOMMON ENDED GALWAY’S bid for a fifth Connacht SFC title in a row — and won their first since 2019 after an epic encounter.

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Darragh Heneghan (two) and Robert Heneghan scored the goals, while Diarmuid Murtagh hit crucial late scores as the Rossies completed a remarkable clean sweep in Connacht. They now hold the minor, U20 and senior provincial titles for the first time in their history.

More to follow…

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