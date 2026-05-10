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Roscommon’s Diarmuid Murtagh celebrates with Darragh Heneghan. James Crombie/INPHO
Rossies Rising

Roscommon end Galway's Connacht reign with stunning scoring finish

Clean sweep for the Rossies after thriller at the Hyde.
6.06pm, 10 May 2026
7

Roscommon 3-21

Galway 2-22

Kevin Egan reports from King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park

ROSCOMMON ENDED GALWAY’S bid for a fifth Connacht SFC title in a row — and won their first since 2019 after an epic encounter. 

Darragh Heneghan (two) and Robert Heneghan scored the goals, while Diarmuid Murtagh hit crucial late scores as the Rossies completed a remarkable clean sweep in Connacht. They now hold the minor, U20 and senior provincial titles for the first time in their history.

More to follow…

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