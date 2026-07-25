Waterford move two points clear of bottom after draw in Galway

Galway United 0

Waterford 0

Paul Madden reports from Eamonn Deacy Park.

WATERFORD MOVED TWO points clear of Sligo Rovers at the foot of the League of Ireland Men’s Premier Division as they earned a well-deserved point against Galway United in the final match played at Pearse Stadium with the Tribesmen returning to Eamonn Deacy Park next month.

The Tribesmen kicked off and came close to an early lead when Aaron Bolger’s drilled shot looked destined for goal only to be cleared off the line by John Mahon. The Waterford defender was ever present throughout the opening half, and almost opened the scoring when Jordan Houston’s cross was headed down by Kevin Long, only for Mahon’s strike to hit the crossbar much to the dismay of the travelling supporters.

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In an end-to-end half, both sides had their chances, the best of which fell for Galway when Ed McCarthy was fouled on the edge of the box, captain Jimmy Keohane opting to play a pass across the box to David Hurley but the Cork native’s shot went high and wide of the Waterford goal. Waterford responded well with chances falling for Houston and William Johnson, but neither side managed to find the back of the net with the game scoreless at the half-time break.

Waterford restarted proceedings as both sides pushed in search of a vital breakthrough, Conan Noonan coming closest early on firing high and wide of the Galway goal, before Hurley repeated the same feat at the opposite end. As the contest wore on, set pieces appeared the most likely avenue to break the deadlock, but despite the pressure from both teams, neither goalkeeper was seriously tested throughout the second period.

Galway manager John Caulfield turned to his bench in an effort to find a late winner, and substitute Francely Lomboto almost provided it, driving a close-range effort narrowly past the Waterford post.

In the end it was a clean sheet and a point apiece as the shares were spoiled in Salthill, which keeps Galway in seventh as Waterford moved two points clear of Sligo at the bottom of the Premier Division table.

Galway United: Pires da Cunha; Barrett (Wolfe 67’), Facchineri, Williams, Kavanagh, Bolger, Hurley, Keohane (Devitt 88’), McCarthy (Twardek 78’), Walsh, Pierrot (Lomboto 67’).

Waterford: McMullan; Cann, Couto, Long, Mahon, Houston, Heeney (McLaughlin 64’), Johnson, Coonan, Lonergan, Amond (Voilas 85’).

Referee: Paul Norton.

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