San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan injured in car crash

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS coach Kyle Shanahan was injured in a car crash and will not lead pre-season training while he recovers, the NFL team said Saturday.

Shanahan suffered a severe concussion and broke his nose, three ribs and a hand, requiring 40 stitches in his face, ESPN reported, citing anonymous sources.

The 49ers described the injuries only as “non-life-threatening.”

“Coach Shanahan will participate in team activities on a limited basis at the start of training camp while he recovers,” said the 49ers statement.

His assistant, Chris Forster, and staff “will handle head coach responsibilities during this period,” the team added.

The car accident reportedly took place on 14 July near Shanahan’s northern California home, involving the coach’s vehicle and an SUV.

Statement from the San Francisco 49ers. pic.twitter.com/13ugQr94bQ — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) July 25, 2026

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Palo Alto police lieutenant Nicholas Martinez told ESPN that the other driver was not injured, no drugs or alcohol were involved and no one was cited for the collision.

Just 46, Shanahan is one of the NFL’s most revered and influential coaches.

Beginning his coaching career as primarily an offensive coordinator, he has led the 49ers to two Super Bowl appearances in his nine-year tenure as head coach — losing in 2020 and 2024 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Multiple other NFL head coaches previously worked under Shanahan, including the Las Vegas Raiders’ Klint Kubiak, the Arizona Cardinals’ Mike LaFleur and the Tennessee Titans’ Robert Saleh.

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was injured in a car crash and will not lead pre-season training while he recovers, the NFL team said Saturday.

Shanahan suffered a severe concussion and broke his nose, three ribs and a hand, requiring 40 stitches in his face, ESPN reported, citing anonymous sources.

The 49ers described the injuries only as “non-life-threatening.”

“Coach Shanahan will participate in team activities on a limited basis at the start of training camp while he recovers,” said the 49ers statement.

His assistant, Chris Forster, and staff “will handle head coach responsibilities during this period,” the team added.

The car accident reportedly took place on 14 July near Shanahan’s northern California home, involving the coach’s vehicle and an SUV.

Palo Alto police lieutenant Nicholas Martinez told ESPN that the other driver was not injured, no drugs or alcohol were involved and no one was cited for the collision.

Just 46, Shanahan is one of the NFL’s most revered and influential coaches.

Beginning his coaching career as primarily an offensive coordinator, he has led the 49ers to two Super Bowl appearances in his nine-year tenure as head coach — losing in 2020 and 2024 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Multiple other NFL head coaches previously worked under Shanahan, including the Las Vegas Raiders’ Klint Kubiak, the Arizona Cardinals’ Mike LaFleur and the Tennessee Titans’ Robert Saleh.

– © AFP 2026