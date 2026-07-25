Cork keep Roscommon at arm's length to retain All-Ireland U18 A crown

Cork 0-11

Roscommon 0-7

By Ian Cooney

CORK WERE ABLE to keep Roscommon at arm’s length to retain their ZuCar All-Ireland U-18 A crown at Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore.

The defending champions, who claimed their 14th title at this grade, were more experienced against a gutsy Roscommon team that couldn’t penetrate their more streetwise opponents with the necessary scores.

The opening half was a cagey affair as Cork, with the wind behind them, struggled to break down Roscommon’s rearguard, which clogged the central channels to try and force their opponents to shoot from distance.

Cork wing-back Caoimhe O’Donnell did just that from 40 metres to get the Munster champions up and running after eight minutes but Roscommon were making some inroads with their fleeting attacks, and full-forward Isobel Kenny brought them level after five minutes.

The next four points were shared — Lauren Finnegan and Laura Walsh (free) for Cork, and Laura Glennon (free) and Aoife Creevy for the Connacht champions.

Cork, despite losing Ellen Connolly to a yellow card in the 14th minute, were finding the influential Walsh on their kickouts and they began to put some distance between the teams as half time approached with points from Walsh (free), midfielder Sarah O’Connor and Róisín Ní Liatháin in the final eight minutes to procure a 0-6 to 0-3 lead at half time.

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Kenny’s second point of the half left a sizeable Roscommon support dreaming, but Cork’s ability to keep possession for long periods ensured that their opponents got no closer.

The Cork panel celebrate. Seb Daly / SPORTSFILE Seb Daly / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

Walsh’s third free of the afternoon was followed by two excellent points from play by the impressive Ní Liathain as Cork began to put some daylight between the teams.

Glennon replied for Roscommon after 44 minutes but a brace of frees from Walsh pushed Cork closer to victory.

Glennon, now operating at full-forward, did reply with a free and a point from play during the game’s dying embers but Cork held on to become champions once again.

Scorers for Cork: L Walsh 0-5 (5f), R Ní Liatháin 0-3, C O’Donnell, L Finnegan, S O’Connor 0-1 each.

Scorers for Roscommon: L Glennon 0-4 (3f), I Kenny 0-2, A Creevy 0-1.

CORK: R Duggan; A Kelleher, A Collins, M Barrett; É Walsh, A Coughlan, C O’Donnell; C Ní Mhocáin, S O’Connor; L Finnegan, L Walsh, E Connolly; A Devereaux, L O’Connor, R Ní Liatháin.

Subs: A Treacy for L O’Connor (41), A Kearney for Devereaux (49).

ROSCOMMON: L Finneran; E Halpin, M Finneran, A McCormack; C Trautt, L McSharry, G Gerrity; SJ O’Connor, R Higgins; L Glennon, R Flynn, A Creevy; V Gannon, I Kenny, S McGrath.

Subs: S Meghen for Flynn (39), A Nugent for Kenny (43), C Mulryan for McGrath (52), A Rogers for Gannon (52).

Referee: Eddie Cuthbert (Down).

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Results

Kerry captain Muireann Teahan lifts the B trophy. Seb Daly / SPORTSFILE Seb Daly / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

ZuCar All-Ireland U-18 B final

Kerry 1-12 Tyrone 1-10 (after extra-time)

ZuCar All-Ireland U-18 C final

Armagh 4-18 Longford 0-9

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