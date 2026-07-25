High-flying Sligo Rovers make it nine league games unbeaten after Dalymount drama

Bohemians 2

Sligo Rovers 3

Darryl Geraghty reports from Dalymount Park

HIGH-FLYING SLIGO ROVERS made it nine unbeaten in the league with a dramatic victory at Dalymount Park to go level with Shamrock Rovers in fourth

First-half goals from Alana Doherty, Cara Jordan and Ava Hallinan put the visitors in cruise control at the break. The hosts almost pulled off one of the comebacks of the season to rescue a point but fell short as Alannah McEvoy and a stunner from Aoife Fennel proved just too little too late.

Bohs bring the defecit to one! pic.twitter.com/KPnsayxck7 — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) July 25, 2026

The hosts – somewhat incredibly looking for just their second league win of the season stretching back to 21 March, and hoping to avenge a 5-1 defeat at The Showgrounds in the reverse fixture – must have feared the worst when they fell behind after just four minutes to a towering Doherty header from a deadly Ella Karolak delivery.

The Bit O’Red now without their star Sydney Stephens – who helped herself to a hat-trick back in May and as reported by The 42, is making a blockbuster move to Mexican side Atlas FC Femini – not content with just one, continued the one-way traffic.

Another star in the making, Cara Jordan, one of six Americans in the Sligo squad, almost doubled their lead when the exciting winger cut inside from the right and unleashed a stunning left-footed effort that smashed the far post.

The hosts tried desperately to regain a foothold in the game and looked more dangerous getting the ball to left winger Lauryn McCabe, who was delivering some dangerous crosses.

But their momentum came to a crashing halt when the unfortunate Fennell slipped, allowing Ava Hallinan to race clear on goal. Fiona Donnelly showed tremendous determination to recover for her centre-back but was adjudged to have brought down Fennell as she entered the box following a tussle.

Jordan took responsibility from the spot and made no mistake slotting into the bottom right corner to make it 2-0.

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Gavin Hughes’ side sensed blood and added a third on the stroke of half-time, again taking advantage of some sloppy play out from the back.

Hallinan was sharp latching onto Bohs skipper Rachael Kelly’s clearance and quickly flicked the ball past Fennell and went the other side of the defender, racing clear on goal.

The Irish U17 international then showed composure way beyond her years to slot the ball around the onrushing Kelly and essentially put the game just out of reach with her first league goal.

It's 3-0 to Sligo Rovers in Dalymount Park! pic.twitter.com/XocN3OC34R — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) July 25, 2026

Alan Murphy, clearly unhappy at his side’s first-half showing, opted for four half-time substitutions to try claw their way back into the game – and almost made an immediate impact as his side began to play further up the pitch.

Savannah Kane was unlucky when she broke the offside trap and found herself bearing down on goal, but just as she pulled the trigger, was halted by an incredible recovery challenge from Karolak.

Bohs continued to press and got the reward their second-half endeavours deserved with just over 15 minutes remaining.

Karloak tried to nick the ball through the back of Aoibhe Brennan just inside the area and referee Ruben Collins again pointed to the spot. Substitute McEvoy went the same side as Jordan in the first half to reduce the deficit to two and set-up a nervier ending than the Bit O’Red had anticipated.

With just seconds remaining there were questions of “they couldn’t, could they?” when Fennell hit an unstoppable effort from 30-yards out that arrowed into the top corner, giving McKiernan no chance.

But despite the Goal of the Season contender, time just got the better of Bohemians on this occasion. They showed enough in the second half to prove a second win of the campaign won’t be far away.

Bohemians: Rachael Kelly; Aoife Brophy, Aoife Fennell, Lisa Murphy (Hannah O’Brien, 46’), Sarah Power; Fiona Donnelly, Aoibhe Brennan; Leiagh Glennon (Alannah McEvoy, 46’) Alex Devoy (Katie Malone, 46’), Lauryn McCabe (Sarah McKevitt, 46’); Savannah Kane (Hannah Healy, 72’)

Sligo Rovers: Bonnie McKiernan; Alice Little, Alana Doherty, Ella Karolak, Sabrina Hillyer (Leah Kelly, 81’); Cara Jordan, Emma Hansberry (Paula McGrory, 41’), Emma Duffy, Ava Hallinan (Gracie Dunaway, 59’); Olivia Rush, Anna McDaniel (Sarah McCaffrey, 81’)

Referee: Ruben Collins

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Disappointment for Shelbourne (file photo). Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Meanwhile, Shelbourne couldn’t capitalise fully with title rivals Athlone Town in Uefa Women’s Champions League action and Galway United off until tomorrow.

Shels drew 1-1 with Treaty United, Olivia Damico drawing them level in the first half after Caroline Penner’s early opener at Market’s Field. They are six points behind back-to-back champions Athlone with the same amount of games played.

Galway are a point ahead of the Reds in second, with the first of their two games in hand to be played at home to DLR Waves on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Shamrock Rovers were held to a 1-1 draw by Waterford at Tallaght Stadium. Ciara Milton proved the super substitute, her first senior goal in the 89th minute rescuing a point for the Hoops after Fiana Bradley broke the deadlock just after the hour mark.

Cork City host Wexford in Saturday’s late kick-off.

Results – Women’s Premier Division

Treaty United 1-1 Shelbourne

Shamrock Rovers 1-1 Waterford

Cork City v Wexford, 6pm

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