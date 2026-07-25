'Maybe he’s a racist' - Trump hits out at LeBron James

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump suggested LeBron James may be a “racist” when asked about who is the greatest ever basketball player.

James revealed on Friday that he is joining the Philadelphia 76ers after spending eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 41-year-old has won the NBA four times during his career and is set to compete in his 24th campaign.

Trump was asked for his opinion on James or Michael Jordan – who won six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls – as the “best ever” player during a news conference.

He replied: “Michael Jordan is a guy that’s a friend of mine. I play golf with him. He’s a really good guy.

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“I think LeBron is, maybe he’s a racist, but maybe he doesn’t like Trump. I don’t know. I only like people that like me, so I would say Michael Jordan all the way.”

James has not responded to Trump’s comments. The Press Association has contacted James’ agency for comment.

Trump also described the penalty Bryson DeChambeau received during this month’s Open as a “tough call”.

DeChambeau was handed a two-shot penalty after officials reviewed footage, deciding that he had improved the area of his backswing by flattening down some long grass on the fifth hole. The Press Association understands the two-time major winner wanted to involve Trump in the controversy while in discussions with officials.

The president intervened in another sporting matter when he asked FIFA to “review” the red card shown to United States forward Folarin Balogun during the World Cup.

Balogun was sent off during the last-32 game against Bosnia and Herzegovina but the one-match ban was suspended for a year, allowing the Monaco player to feature in the last-16 clash against Belgium which the US lost 4-1.

Trump was also asked at the news conference if there is a “precedent” for someone with his job becoming a “fixer” for athletes.

“I thought the Bryson call was a tough call,” Trump said.

“I saw him walking around, I see a lot of people, they’re walking around looking for their ball in weeds, but I’ve been watching that. I thought it was a tough call against him.

“I thought the red card was a very tough call and it worked out brilliantly. Look, supposing that they didn’t let him play and we lost, everyone would have been angry.

“The way it was that they lost with their best player, now everyone’s happy, including Belgium – but of course they lost their next game so they’re not that happy.

“It worked out great. Gianni (Infantino) did a good job in making that call. All I did, I asked for a review, I thought that call was not a good call.”