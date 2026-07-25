Maguire just outside top 10 at halfway point of Scottish Open

LEONA MAGUIRE IS in a share of 11th place at the halfway point of the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open in Dundonald Links.

Maguire, who opened with a 72, produced the same score in the second round which included three birdies and three bogeys.

South Korea’s Jenny Shin currently holds the lead on 11-under, five shots clear of Germany’s Esther Henseleit who is in second place on six-under.

Ireland’s Lauren Walsh and Anna Foster were also in action at the Scottish Open but have missed the cut.