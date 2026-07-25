More Stories
Leona Maguire pictured earlier this year. © Steven Garcia/Cal Sport Media
LPGA

Maguire just outside top 10 at halfway point of Scottish Open

South Korea’s Jenny Shin currently holds the lead on 11-under.
10.34am, 25 Jul 2026

LEONA MAGUIRE IS in a share of 11th place at the halfway point of the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open in Dundonald Links.

Maguire, who opened with a 72, produced the same score in the second round which included three birdies and three bogeys. 

South Korea’s Jenny Shin currently holds the lead on 11-under, five shots clear of Germany’s Esther Henseleit who is in second place on six-under.

Ireland’s Lauren Walsh and Anna Foster were also in action at the Scottish Open but have missed the cut.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie