Mayo make one change to starting team for All-Ireland final against Kerry

ANDY MORAN HAS made just one change to his Mayo team to face Kerry in Sunday’s All-Ireland football final, with Conor Loftus given a start in the half-forward line.

Loftus was named to start in Mayo’s semi-final destruction of Louth, too, but was replaced on the matchday by Paul Towey.

Loftus came off the bench to score a goal against Louth and he is listed among Moran’s starters for Sunday’s decider at centre-forward, with Towey among Mayo’s replacements.

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Jack Coyne of Ballyhaunis will captain the westerners on Sunday, making his 55th appearance for Mayo.

There are 10 All-Ireland final debutants in the Mayo starting team, while Loftus, Enda Hession, Stephen Coen, Jordan Flynn and Ryan O’Donoghue the five involved in 2021 final v Tyrone.

Mayo

1. Jack Livingstone (Breaffy)

2. Jack Coyne (Ballyhaunis – captain), 3. Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels), 4. Eoin McGreal (Garrymore)

5. Sam Callinan (Ballina Stephenites), 6. David McBrien (Ballaghaderreen), 7. Enda Hession (Garrymore)

8. Bob Tuohy (Castlebar Mitchels), 9. Jack Carney (Kilmeena)

10. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore), 11. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers), 12. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

13. Darragh Beirne (Claremorris), 14. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet), 15. Kobe McDonald (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

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