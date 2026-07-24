More Stories
Conor Loftus in action for Mayo against Louth. Laszlo Geczo
Team news

Mayo make one change to starting team for All-Ireland final against Kerry

Conor Loftus has been named to start having been withdrawn on game day against Louth.
11.02am, 24 Jul 2026

ANDY MORAN HAS made just one change to his Mayo team to face Kerry in Sunday’s All-Ireland football final, with Conor Loftus given a start in the half-forward line.

Loftus was named to start in Mayo’s semi-final destruction of Louth, too, but was replaced on the matchday by Paul Towey.

Loftus came off the bench to score a goal against Louth and he is listed among Moran’s starters for Sunday’s decider at centre-forward, with Towey among Mayo’s replacements.

Jack Coyne of Ballyhaunis will captain the westerners on Sunday, making his 55th appearance for Mayo.

There are 10 All-Ireland final debutants in the Mayo starting team, while Loftus, Enda Hession, Stephen Coen, Jordan Flynn and Ryan O’Donoghue the five involved in 2021 final v Tyrone.

Mayo

1. Jack Livingstone (Breaffy)

2. Jack Coyne (Ballyhaunis – captain), 3. Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels), 4. Eoin McGreal (Garrymore)

5. Sam Callinan (Ballina Stephenites), 6. David McBrien (Ballaghaderreen), 7. Enda Hession (Garrymore)

8. Bob Tuohy (Castlebar Mitchels), 9. Jack Carney (Kilmeena)

10. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore), 11. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers), 12. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

13. Darragh Beirne (Claremorris), 14. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet), 15. Kobe McDonald (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

Subs:

  • 16. Rob Hennelly (Raheny)
  • 17. Fenton Kelly (Davitts)
  • 18. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)
  • 19. Rory Brickenden (Westport)
  • 20. Conal Dawson (Westport)
  • 21. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)
  • 22. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)
  • 23. Paul Towey (Charlestown Sarsfields)
  • 24. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)
  • 25. Tommy Conroy (The Neale)
  • 26. Cian McHale (Moy Davitts)
Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie